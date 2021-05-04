West Bengal
US To Allow Students From India To Enter Country If Their Program Starts On Or After Aug 1

United States (US) embassy in India stated that the student visa holders are exempted from the travel ban if their classes start on or after August 1, 2021. 

Written By
Aanchal Nigam
US

Image credits: Unsplash


While the US has restricted travel from India due to the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic, the American embassy in India stated on May 4 that the student visa holders are exempted from the ban only if their classes start on or after August 1, 2021. In a statement on Twitter, the US mission in India said that the government is “unfortunately unable to approve exceptions for F visa holders” with a program starting before August 1. Further, the authorities directed the students to contact their respective US educational institutions for discussing more options. 

On April 30, US President Joe Biden signed a Proclamation suspending the entry of certain non-immigrant travellers who have been physically present in India and it went into effect on May 4. As for the students studying in the United States, the proclamation had already stated, “ Students subject to these geographic COVID proclamations due to their presence in India, China, Iran, Brazil, or South Africa, may qualify for a National Interest Exception only if their academic program begins August 1, 2021, or later.” 

The students with programs starting on or after August 1 “do not need to contact an embassy or consulate to seek an individual National Interest Exception to travel. They may enter the United States no earlier than 30 days before the start of their academic studies.”

Others who are exempted from US ban

The official release stated that Immigrants, U.S. citizens, and lawful permanent residents (LPR) are exempted from the proclamation.  It stated, “Some other exceptions include, but are not limited to: foreign diplomats travelling to the United States on A or G visas and certain family members of U.S. citizens or lawful permanent residents including spouses, minor children, parents (provided that his/her U.S. citizen or lawful permanent resident child is unmarried and under the age of 21), and siblings (provided that both the sibling and the U.S. citizen or lawful permanent resident are unmarried and under the age of 21).”

Image credits: Unsplash
 

