US To Arm Ukraine With Controversial Cluster Weapons; To Boost Kyiv's Counteroffensive

In a significant development, the Biden administration is set to announce a new weapons package for Ukraine on Friday, which includes controversial cluster munitions that Kyiv has long requested. This information is based on two US officials familiar with the matter, who spoke with Politico.

The package, estimated to be worth around $800 million, will also reportedly include a substantial number of Bradley and Stryker fighting vehicles, air defense missiles, and anti-mine equipment. The officials and the anonymous source spoke on the condition of anonymity, as the decision has not yet been officially announced.

Why now?

Ukrainian forces have been facing challenges in their counteroffensive against Russia, struggling to break through the front lines. To bolster their efforts, Ukrainian officials believe that the provision of cluster munitions will offer an advantage, particularly as their supplies of conventional weaponry continue to dwindle. Notably, the Russian military has already employed these cluster munitions, resulting in a battlefield scattered with unexploded ordnance. Despite the controversy surrounding them, the Ukrainian forces anticipate that these munitions will be instrumental in shifting the balance of power.

Biden administration's stance has changed over time

The Biden administration's stance on supplying cluster munitions to Ukraine has undergone a shift over the past year. In December, John Kirby, the spokesperson for the National Security Council, expressed reservations about sending these controversial weapons due to concerns over civilian casualties. Cluster munitions are banned by over 100 countries, primarily due to the risk posed by unexploded ordnance to non-combatants.

However, recent developments have seen the administration lean towards providing cluster munitions to Kyiv as the Ukrainian military exhausts its stockpiles of conventional weaponry. Military analysts within the Pentagon have reportedly concluded that cluster munitions could prove valuable on the battlefield, especially against entrenched Russian positions.

The decision to include cluster munitions in the weapons package reflects the Biden administration's evolving approach and the recognition of the strategic and tactical needs of the Ukrainian forces. It also highlights the complex calculus of balancing concerns over civilian harm with the desire to support Ukraine's defense capabilities against a determined adversary. As the announcement looms, the decision to provide cluster munitions is expected to draw attention and scrutiny from international observers, particularly those who advocate for disarmament and seek to minimise the humanitarian impact of armed conflicts.

Why exactly are cluster munitions controversial?

Cluster munitions are weapons that consist of a container or shell that releases multiple explosive submunitions, also known as bomblets, over a wide area. These submunitions are designed to disperse and saturate a target area, increasing the potential for causing damage to personnel, vehicles, and infrastructure. The intention behind using cluster munitions is to maximise the impact on the target by covering a larger area.

However, cluster munitions are highly controversial due to their humanitarian and long-lasting impact. The primary concerns surrounding cluster munitions can be summarised as follows:

Unexploded Ordnance (UXO): Cluster munitions have a high failure rate, meaning that a significant number of submunitions fail to explode on impact and remain on the ground as unexploded ordnance. These unexploded bomblets pose a significant risk to civilians, including children, as they can be triggered inadvertently, causing injury or death. The presence of UXO also hampers post-conflict recovery and reconstruction efforts.

Indiscriminate Nature: The wide dispersal pattern of cluster munitions makes it challenging to confine the impact strictly to military targets. This indiscriminate nature increases the risk of civilian casualties and damage to civilian infrastructure. The lack of precise targeting capabilities makes it difficult to ensure compliance with international humanitarian law, which requires distinguishing between combatants and non-combatants.

Long-term Humanitarian Impact: Cluster munitions have long-lasting effects that extend beyond the immediate conflict period. The presence of unexploded submunitions can pose a threat to civilians for years, even decades, after a conflict ends, impeding the safe return of displaced populations, agricultural activities, and economic recovery in affected areas.

Legal Framework: The use of cluster munitions is regulated by international law. The Convention on Cluster Munitions (CCM), adopted in 2008, prohibits the use, production, stockpiling, and transfer of cluster munitions. The treaty seeks to prevent human suffering by minimizing the use and impact of cluster munitions, promoting assistance to affected individuals and communities, and facilitating the destruction of existing stockpiles.

Although not all countries are party to the Convention on Cluster Munitions, there is a growing international norm against the use of these weapons due to their significant humanitarian consequences. Many nations and advocacy groups argue that the use of cluster munitions is incompatible with the principles of international humanitarian law and civilian protection.

As a result, there have been increasing calls for countries to cease using cluster munitions, join the Convention on Cluster Munitions, and engage in efforts to clear contaminated areas and assist affected communities. Given these concerns, the reported inclusion of cluster munitions in the weapons package for Ukraine has generated controversy and drawn attention to the ongoing debate surrounding their use. US, unsurprisingly, decided against signing the treaty back in 2008.