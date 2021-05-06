US To Back Waiver Of International Patent Protection For COVID-19 Vaccines At WTO

The United States will support a proposal to waive intellectual property protections for COVID-19 vaccines at the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and will actively participate in negotiations for the same, a top American diplomat said on May 5. The waiver was originally proposed by India and South Africa, both of which stressed that it could help address vaccine shortages in poor countries. While major powers including Britain and the European Union have still withheld their support, US Trade representative Katherine Tai said that the US’s move could expedite the elimination of the pandemic.

“This is a global health crisis and the extraordinary circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic call for extraordinary measures. The Administration believes strongly in intellectual property protections, but in service of ending this pandemic, supports the waiver of those protections for COVID-19 vaccines. We will actively participate in text-based negotiations at the World Trade Organization (WTO) needed to make that happen. Those negotiations will take time given the consensus-based nature of the institution and the complexity of the issues involved,” Tai said in a statement.

Mobilise additional manufacturers

WTO describes Intellectual Property Rights as something which gives the creator an exclusive right over the use of his/her creation for a certain period of time. In the case of vaccines, a waiver on IP rights would allow additional manufacturers to produce vaccines and scale down the shortage of jabs. According to Tai’s statement, the US administration aims to get as many safe and effective vaccines to as many people as fast as possible.

"As our vaccine supply for the American people is secured, the Administration will continue to ramp up its efforts – working with the private sector and all possible partners – to expand vaccine manufacturing and distribution. It will also work to increase the raw materials needed to produce those vaccines,” she added.

India and South Africa's joint submission reportedly seeks waivers in rules that relate to multiple areas such as copyright, industrial designs, patents and the protection of undisclosed information or trade secrets. Late in October, the move acquired backing from WHO which argued that the waiver would not only make the tools available to all who need them but also ensure an affordable price.

