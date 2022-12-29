Last Updated:

US To Battle Another Storm In California As One Sweeps Through This Week

The phenomenon called the “atmospheric river” swept through the swathes of northern California, Oregon, and Washington spurring mudslides.

California

United States California’s Central Valley early Wednesday braced for another storm that ushered heavy rain, gusts of chilled winds, and flooding across the region after one winter storm left the state this week. The phenomenon called the “atmospheric river” swept through the swathes of northern California, Oregon, and Washington spurring mudslides, debris flows, and heavy downpours that will stay for the rest of the week, and likely into the upcoming week, according to the US National Weather Service's update.

Trees were uprooted, and power lines snapped in over the San Francisco area, leading to power outages and leaving the residents plunged into darkness, according to local reports. An estimated 128,000 were left without power in Oregon, according to Axios cited the situation in the state via sources on the ground. A record high tide of 18.4ft. Parts of the city were submerged in Olympia, Washington reported CBS. “Jellyfish washed over the shoreline and into our streets,” Eric Christensen, Olympia water resources director, was quoted as saying by the outlet: “There was a woman who was kind enough to rescue them and put them back into Budd Inlet.”

US states witness howling winds, snow, and drenching rains

This week howling winds, snow, and drenching rains wreaked devastation across the US, leaving piles of cars skating across the ice-covered roads, and people skidding away on the slippery roads. In the shocking visuals circulating online, police cars were seen crashing into the fire vehicle twirling despite the brakes on, self-driven for miles on the wet route. More than one dozen homes were flooded in Seattle this week. 

“[A] strong storm [is] currently moving across the region,” the National Weather Service in Sacramento wrote in its forecast discussion. “A weaker series of systems, but longer duration, move in beginning Wednesday night and continuing into the weekend.”

While some states by early Wednesday were trailing on the edge of the snowstorm that largely receded Southern California, another storm is expected to hit in full swing by Saturday. It is however predicted by weather forecasters that Pasadena’s 138th Rose Parade will be rare areas that will likely dodge stormy weather. 

“New Year’s Eve celebrations planned for outdoors should include contingency plans,” the Los Angeles-area weather office warned the residents in an update. 

