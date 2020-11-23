US To Begin COVID-19 Vaccination By Mid December, Herd Immunity Expected By May: Official

As more and more COVID-19 vaccine candidates are showing promising results, White House vaccine chief Moncef Slaoui has said that first Americans could receive the vaccine dosage ‘as early as the second week of December’. While talking to CNN, the head of US government’s efforts of vaccine development has said that the authorities plan to prepare themselves for shipping vaccines to the immunisation sites within 24 hours from the time of approval.

Therefore, he added that a day or two after the approval of COVID-19 vaccine is received on December 11 or 12, “the first people will be immunised across the United States, across all states, in all the areas where the State Departments of Health will have told us where to deliver the vaccine.”

Slaoui’s remarks came after Pfizer on November 20 submitted an application to the United States Food and Drug Administration for the emergency use authorisation for its COVID-19 vaccine developed with German partner BioNTech. Moreover, an FDA vaccine advisory committee is scheduled to meet with the researchers reportedly on December 10. According to White House vaccine chief, the first does could be rolled out the very next day.

Herd immunity in US by May

Slaoui also said that based on the plans of the US government, the entire population that need to be vaccinated for the life to return to normalcy is expected to take place in May. He had told another media outlet that with the levels of efficacy that have been shown by both vaccines developed by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, at least 70 per cent of the immunised population would pave the way for ‘true herd immunity’ to take place.

Even US top infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci has echoed similar remarks as Slaoui and said in a separate televised interview that “there could be herd immunity by May” and it would need the authorities to vaccinate the majority of the population. Fauci had said, “What we do need is we need to get as many people as possible vaccinated.”

Meanwhile, a new Gallup poll had revealed that at least 58 per cent of the US citizens have said that they would get vaccinated against COVID-19 if it was an FDA-approved vaccine available at no cost.

