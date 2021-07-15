US To Begin Evacuation Flights For Eligible Afghans Who Aided Forces By July End

The United States government is all set to evacuate translators from Afghanistan who are at high risk. The withdrawal process of Afghan interpreters who assisted US-led forces during the conflict will start in the last week of July. The Biden administration on July 14 confirmed that it is prepared to begin evacuation flights for Afghan interpreters and translators who aided the US military effort in the nearly 20-year war in Afghanistan.

Evacuation flights for Afghans

The decision of the US government has been taken in light of the actively increasing Taliban presence in Afghanistan. Addressing a media briefing, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said that the US will launch “Operation Allies Refuge” to support relocation flights for interested and eligible Afghan nationals and their families who have supported the United States. The flights for SIV applicants who are already in the pipeline will begin in the last week of July.

In the press briefing, Jen Psaki declined to detail how many Afghans are expected to be among those evacuated in the flights, citing security and operational concerns. She added that their objective is to get individuals who are eligible relocated out of the country ahead of the US President's deadline of US troops complete withdrawal from Afghanistan till September 11. The confirmation on the evacuation flights came as President Joe Biden met General Austin Scott Miller on Wednesday who earlier this week stepped down as the top US commander in Afghanistan, according to AP.

"In terms of the specific numbers, I’m not going to be able to provide those to you for operational and security reasons, but I can confirm that flights out of Afghanistan for SIV applicants who are already in the pipeline will begin in the last week of July and will continue. And our objective is to get individuals who are eligible relocated out of the country in advance of the removal — of the withdrawal of troops at the end of August", Psaki said in a press briefing.

Psaki said that the US President wanted to thank Miller for conducting an "orderly and safe" drawdown of US troops. Since relinquishing command, Miller became America’s last four-star general on the ground in Afghanistan in a ceremony in Kabul that will be organised ahead of the formal end of US military presence in Afghanistan after 20 years on August 31. Miller expressed concern in his final days as commander about the rapid loss of districts around the country to the Taliban. It is worth mentioning that the US troops departure began after Biden announced a full withdrawal of the US troops from Afghanistan by September 11, which would end America’s forces' involvement in Afghanistan.

