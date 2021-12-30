US To Consult Closely With Ukraine, NATO On Diplomatic Efforts To Deter Russian Aggression

The United States will "consult closely" on efforts to deter Russian aggression and diplomatic engagements between Ukraine, North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO), and Moscow, US State Secretary Antony Blinken said on Wednesday. The statement came after Blinken engaged in a phonic conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Taking to Twitter, the US State Secretary "reiterated full support for Ukraine... NATO allies and partners."

Reiterated full U.S. support for Ukraine in my call with Ukrainian President @ZelenskyyUa. We will continue to consult closely with Ukraine, @NATO Allies, and partners in our diplomatic efforts to deter further Russian aggression. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) December 29, 2021

Following the meeting, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price briefed on the details of the phone call between President Zelensky and Blinken. "Secretary Blinken reiterated the United States’ unwavering support for Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity in the face of Russia’s military buildup on Ukraine’s borders," Price said. Both the leaders also discussed efforts to peacefully resolve the conflict in eastern Ukraine and upcoming diplomatic engagements with Russia.

Relations between Russia and US have widened after Moscow deployed over 90,000 trips along the eastern borders of Ukraine, sparking speculations of attack on Kyiv in the coming weeks. Recently, 1,000 Russian soldiers participated in exercises replicating enemy airstrikes in its Western Military District, Interfax reported. Meanwhile, upping his hostile rhetoric, Putin, earlier this week, blamed "aggressive westernised politics" behind escalating tensions in Ukraine. He also warned that Russia will not "sit idly" against "unfriendly steps" taken by the West.

Biden, Putin to hold telephonic discussion on Dec. 30

With US-Russia-NATO security talks just around the corner, US President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart are set to discuss simmering tensions in Ukraine on Thursday over a telephone call, the White House said in a statement. The second such leader-to-leader call in a month will include a "range of topics" beginning with upcoming diplomatic engagements with Russia, a senior White House official informed. "The two presidents will discuss the upcoming dialogues with Russia on a range of security and strategic issues. Those include bilateral talks through the Strategic Stability Dialogue, as well as the NATO-Russia Council, and the OSCE Permanent Council meeting, all of which will take place the week of January 10th," the statement said.

The talks are expected to take place adhering to the "nature of diplomacy" and reciprocity. It is pertinent to mention that the phone call precedes much-awaited security talks between Moscow, NATO and the US scheduled for January. The discussions will encompass "security guarantees" laid out by Russia.

(Image: AP)