US To Continue Supporting Members Of Tibetan Community’s Religious Freedom: Uzra Zeya

US Under Secretary of State for Democracy and Human Rights Uzra Zeya has expressed Washington's support for members of the Tibetan community's religious freedom, including their ability to choose their own religious leaders. Taking to her official Twitter handle, Uzra Zeya stressed that she was "honoured" to host an event on the sidelines of the 51st session of the Human Rights Council on Dalai Lama's succession.

Uzra Zeya tweeted, "Honored to host #HRC51 side event on DalaiLama's succession alongside co-sponsors 🇨🇦 🇬🇧 🇱🇹 🇨🇿. We will continue to support members of the Tibetan community’s religious freedom, including the ability to choose their own religious leaders. Her statement comes after the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) Kashag (Cabinet) asserted a firm stance over the 14th Dalai Lama. On September 27, the Kashag of the CTA asserted that it is Dalai Lama's authority to decide his reincarnation as per the instructions of His Holiness since 1969, as per ANI. The Kashag of the CTA supported Dalai Lama's assurance to live up to 113 years and dismissed involvement from any party who does not have faith in rebirthing and called it a "unique religious system of Tibetan Buddhism requiring someone to substantially believe in past and future lives."

The CTA accused the Communist Party of China of repeatedly disseminating false narrations regarding the Tibetan reincarnation system, including the reincarnation of the 14th Dalai Lama. The CTA also lauded the US and other nations' support for the reincarnation of the Dalai Lama. Earlier in 2020, US lawmakers had passed a bill that said that the decision regarding the succession of Tibetan Buddhist leaders, including a future 15th Dalai Lama should be made only by the Tibetan Buddhist Community and not have the involvement of the Chinese government, CNN reported.

'I would prefer dying in India': Dalai Lama

Meanwhile, Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama has stated that he would prefer to die in India, a free and open democracy consisting of genuine and loving people, rather than among "artificial" officials in China, according to ANI. He made the statement during a two-day discussion with young leaders that took place at his Dharamshala residence at an event hosted by the United States Institute of Peace (USIP). In his remarks, Dalai Lama said, "I told former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, I will live another 15-20 years, there is no question. I would definitely prefer dying in India. India is surrounded by people who show love, not artificial something. If I die surrounded by Chinese officials...too much artificial. I prefer dying in this country with free democracy,"

Inputs from ANI

Image: AP