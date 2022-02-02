US To Defend UAE From Yemen's Houthis Attacks; Will Send Warship, Fighter Jets To UAE

A day after the Houthi rebels claimed the attack on UAE's operational headquarters in Yemen's southern province, the United States announced to defend the United Arab Emirates. According to Sputnik, the US will assist UAE with guided-missiles destroyer and fighter jets to counter the missile attacks by Yemen's Houthis.

The United States will deploy a guided-missile destroyer and fighter jets to defend the United Arab Emirates amid missile attacks by Yemen's Houthis. The deployment will assist the UAE against the current threat," Sputnik quoted the statement released by the US embassy in the UAE.

It is crucial to note that the developments came after US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin dialed Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Tuesday and enquired about the recent attack. According to news agency AP, the de facto Emirati leader urged Austin to send the USS Cole guided-missile destroyer to Abu Dhabi and advanced fighter jets. Notably, the fight between Saudi Houthi rebels and the Saudi-led coalition intensified in the recent days after UAE unleashed punishing airstrikes targeting Yemen, that killed more than 80 people and disrupted the internet services in the country.

Yemen’s Houthi rebels attack Abu Dhabi National Oil depot last month

Earlier in January, Yemen’s Houthi rebels attacked Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. fuel depot which resulted in the killing of three people. In the drone attack, it had killed two Indian nationals, one Pakistan citizen and wounded at least six other people. Later in a televised statement, Houthi military spokesman Yehia Sarei took the responsibility for the attack. He said that the rebels targeted the UAE with both Zulfiqar ballistic missiles and drones. In the statement, the spokesperson warned they would continue the attack on UAE "as long as attacks on the Yemeni people continue."

"We warn foreign companies and investors to leave the Emirates! This has become an unsafe country!" AP quoted Sarei as saying during the televised address. However, nearly seven days after the attack, the UAE Ministry of Defence released retaliation footage featuring a strike by the F-16 jets in Al-Jawf. Meanwhile, speaking about the retaliation, UAE Defense Ministry said that the Emirates "is ready and ready to deal with any threats and that it takes all necessary measures to protect the state from all attacks."

(With inputs from AP)