US To Deploy 3,500 Troops In Middle East Amid Growing Tensions

US is planning to deploy around 3,500 more troops in the Middle East after top Iran General's killing, according to a Pentagon official. The troops will be sent from the 82nd Airborne Division's Global Response Force, which earlier supplied several hundred extra troops to the region as tensions escalated over an attack on the US embassy in Baghdad. According to a spokesperson of the Defence Department, the 82nd Airborne's Global Response Force brigade had already been informed that they could be sent to the region.

Tensions escalate between US and Iran

This move came after tensions escalated between the US and Iran following the US killed Qasem Soleimani, the chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps'. Washington claims that he was behind the attacks on US facilities in Iraq in recent months.

US President Donald Trump lashed out at Iran for “orchestrating” attack on the American Embassy in Baghdad after some protestors managed to enter the high-security compound on December 31. Referring to the attack that killed an American contractor and injured many, Trump said that the US retaliated to it and “always will”. Trump notified the Iraqi government to use its forces for providing security to the US Embassy.

Attack on US Embassy

Earlier, thousands of Iraqi Shiite militia supporters attacked US Embassy compound in Baghdad while protesting against airstrikes that killed 25 pro-Iran fighters. According to media reports, some of the protesters marched through the high-security checkpoints in military fatigues to which Iraqi forces didn’t react. The mob broke into the Embassy compound shouting “Death to America” and one of them hanged a poster on the wall that read, “America is an aggressor”. US security forces stood at the roof pointing guns at the protestors while some marines fired tear gas and flash bangs to disperse the aggressive crowd.

On December 28, a US defence contractor was killed and others got injured after as many as 30 rockets were reportedly fired at the Iraqi military compound near Kirkuk. In response, the United States launched airstrikes against the pro-Iran group killing 25 fighters. Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson Abbas Mousavi said that the US carried out attacks to show its “firm support for terrorism and its neglect for the independence and sovereignty of countries”.

