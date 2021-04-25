Last Updated:

'US To Deploy Additional Support To India, Healthcare Workers Amid COVID Surge': Blinken

Deeply concerned by a massive surge in COVID cases in India, the US plans to quickly deploy additional support to the Indian government and health care workers

The United States is deeply concerned by the record upsurge in COVID-19 infections in India and plans to deploy additional support to the Indian government and health care workers soon. Taking to Twitter, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the US is working closely with its partners in the Indian government and will rapidly deploy additional support to the people and health care heroes in India. 

'US is working around the clock...': Sullivan

Meanwhile, US National Security Adviser (NSA) Jake Sullivan also expressed concern over the severe COVID-19 outbreak in India and said that the US is working 'around the clock' to deploy more supplies and support.

US lawmakers extend supports

Sullivan and Blinken's remarks came as pressure grew on the Biden administration to extend assistance, release vaccines and other raw materials critical for India. 

Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib took to Twitter and said the COVID crisis in India is a harsh reminder that the pandemic isn't over.

One of the first to extend his support towards India was prominent democrat lawmaker Ed Markey who noted that the US has enough vaccine for Americans and they should not deny help to countries like India who need support. He said:

India is reporting the world's highest ever single-day COVID case rise. Earth Day is about the health of the planet and everyone and everything on it. The US has more than enough vaccine for every American, but we are denying countries like India desperately needed support.

Lawmaker Haley Stevens also made an appeal to the federal government and the international community to step in and stop the virus outbreak.

Countries express solidarity 

A number of other countries have expressed solidarity with India over the drastic rise in COVID-19 cases and extended support to the country.

French President Emmanuel Macron said France is ready to provide its support to the country to deal with the situation. His message was conveyed by French Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain in a tweet.

Afghanistan Ambassador to India Farid Mamundzay on Saturday expressed his solidarity with the people of India.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan also expressed solidarity with India and said that "we must fight this global challenge confronting humanity together".

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has also exted his support to India.

COVID crisis in India

According to the official data issued by the Union Health Ministry, India reported 3,49,691 new COVID-19 cases, 2,767 deaths and 2,17,113 discharges. In the last 24 hours:

  • Total cases: 1,69,60,172
  • Total recoveries: 1,40,85,110
  • Death toll: 1,92,311
  • Active cases: 26,82,751
  • Total vaccination: 14,09,16,417

On Saturday, with 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, India reported the highest single-day spike since the pandemic broke out last year. 

(With ANI Inputs)

(Image Credits: AP)

