'US To Deploy Additional Support To India, Healthcare Workers Amid COVID Surge': Blinken

The United States is deeply concerned by the record upsurge in COVID-19 infections in India and plans to deploy additional support to the Indian government and health care workers soon. Taking to Twitter, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the US is working closely with its partners in the Indian government and will rapidly deploy additional support to the people and health care heroes in India.

Our hearts go out to the Indian people in the midst of the horrific COVID-19 outbreak. We are working closely with our partners in the Indian government, and we will rapidly deploy additional support to the people of India and India's health care heroes. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) April 25, 2021

'US is working around the clock...': Sullivan

Meanwhile, US National Security Adviser (NSA) Jake Sullivan also expressed concern over the severe COVID-19 outbreak in India and said that the US is working 'around the clock' to deploy more supplies and support.

The U.S. is deeply concerned by the severe COVID outbreak in India. We are working around the clock to deploy more supplies and support to our friends and partners in India as they bravely battle this pandemic. More very soon. — Jake Sullivan (@JakeSullivan46) April 25, 2021

US lawmakers extend supports

Sullivan and Blinken's remarks came as pressure grew on the Biden administration to extend assistance, release vaccines and other raw materials critical for India.

Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib took to Twitter and said the COVID crisis in India is a harsh reminder that the pandemic isn't over.

One of the first to extend his support towards India was prominent democrat lawmaker Ed Markey who noted that the US has enough vaccine for Americans and they should not deny help to countries like India who need support. He said:

India is reporting the world's highest ever single-day COVID case rise. Earth Day is about the health of the planet and everyone and everything on it. The US has more than enough vaccine for every American, but we are denying countries like India desperately needed support.

Lawmaker Haley Stevens also made an appeal to the federal government and the international community to step in and stop the virus outbreak.

My thoughts are with the people of India during this devastating COVID-19 surge. pic.twitter.com/z709WFfD9z — Rep. Haley Stevens (@RepHaleyStevens) April 22, 2021

Countries express solidarity

A number of other countries have expressed solidarity with India over the drastic rise in COVID-19 cases and extended support to the country.

French President Emmanuel Macron said France is ready to provide its support to the country to deal with the situation. His message was conveyed by French Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain in a tweet.

âI want to send a message of solidarity to the Indian people, facing a resurgence of COVID-19 cases. France is with you in this struggle, which spares no-one. We stand ready to provide our support.âž



— President Emmanuel Macron — Emmanuel Lenain (@FranceinIndia) April 23, 2021

Afghanistan Ambassador to India Farid Mamundzay on Saturday expressed his solidarity with the people of India.

#Afghanistan stands in solidarity with #India in its fight against #COVID-19. Our thoughts are with everyone affected by the coronavirus pandemic. With a million new cases in the past 3 days alone, compassion, support & act of kindness r more important than ever. #CovidResources pic.twitter.com/jzZiakCOop — Farid Mamundzay à¤«à¤°à¥€à¤¦ à¤®à¤¾à¤®à¥à¤¨à¥à¤¦à¤œà¤ˆ ÙØ±ÛŒØ¯ Ù…Ø§Ù…ÙˆÙ†Ø¯Ø²ÛŒ (@FMamundzay) April 24, 2021

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan also expressed solidarity with India and said that "we must fight this global challenge confronting humanity together".

I want to express our solidarity with the people of India as they battle a dangerous wave of COVID-19. Our prayers for a speedy recovery go to all those suffering from the pandemic in our neighbourhood & the world. We must fight this global challenge confronting humanity together — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 24, 2021

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has also exted his support to India.

Australia stands with our friends in India as it manages a difficult second COVID-19 wave. We know how strong and resilient the Indian nation is. @narendramodi and I will keep working in partnership on this global challenge. — Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) April 23, 2021

COVID crisis in India

According to the official data issued by the Union Health Ministry, India reported 3,49,691 new COVID-19 cases, 2,767 deaths and 2,17,113 discharges. In the last 24 hours:

Total cases: 1,69,60,172

Total recoveries: 1,40,85,110

Death toll: 1,92,311

Active cases: 26,82,751

Total vaccination: 14,09,16,417

On Saturday, with 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, India reported the highest single-day spike since the pandemic broke out last year.

