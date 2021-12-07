US To Deploy Secret UAVs & Drones Against China, Reveals Air Force Official

Despite the two influential global leaders-- US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping-- having held a virtual summit last month on several pertaining issues, the differences between the two nations keep escalating. In a major revelation, a top US Air Force official stated that the United States has planned to deploy two new secret unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), or drones, against Beijing, reported Sputnik citing Arlington based news publication, Politico. As per US Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall, two secret UAVs are already functioning against the China administration, while the two new drones will be inducted soon, said Frank Kendall during an interview at the Reagan National Defense Forum in the state of California, held on Saturday.

While speaking to Politico, the top defence official has more or less kept the details of the project secret but revealed the Biden administration will include the expenses of the project in the next budget. "Both the defence system will be unmanned air combat vehicles, unmanned platforms that are intended to operate in combination with interceptor aircraft," Politico quoted Kendall as saying during the interview. The US official further revealed that the vehicle will work like the next generation Air Dominance fighter. They will also work as bombers to counter any untoward situation like the B-21," added Kendall. He believed the project would be completed by the end of 2023. When Politico tried to discuss more on the project, he said the further details about the project will be disclosed next year during the finalisation period of the defence budget.

GPR reports suggest Joe Biden govt to deploy aircraft near Chinese territory

Recently, the Global Posture Review (GPR), prepared by the US Department of Defense, suggested that the US government build additional cooperation with allies and partners to advance initiatives that contribute to regional stability. As per the report, the suggestion includes exploring more comprehensive regional access for military partnership activities; strengthening infrastructure in Australia and the Pacific Islands, and planning aircraft deployments near Chinese territory. Subsequently, President Biden, without any delay, has approved all the recommendations of the analysis report.

