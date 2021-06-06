US To Donate 750,000 Doses Of COVID Vaccines To Taiwan As Part Of 'global Allocation Plan'

In another blatant show of support for Taiwan, the US will donate 750,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to the conflict-hit island, three American Senators said on June 5. Speaking in Taipei, the three lawmakers-Democrat Christopher Coons, Democrat Tammy Duckworth and Dan Sullivan- reiterated the US’ bi-partisan support to Taiwan. “I'm here to tell you that the United States will not let you stand alone,” Duckworth said at the airport during his 3-hour long visit, “We will be by your side to make sure the people of Taiwan have what they need to get to the other side of the pandemic and beyond,” he added.

Although Taiwan kick-started its inoculation drive against the coronavirus pandemic early in March, it has been battered with vaccine shortage. The East Asian island has accused China of hindering its vaccine acquisition including a pact with Pfizer/BioNTech. Beijing, on the other hand, has denied any links to the deal and has offered to supply vaccines. But, Taiwan where Chinese medicines are banned, has denied the offer.

Meanwhile, with a recent outbreak wreaking havoc, the island is trying to expedite its vaccination process. According to the latest tally by Worldometers, it has reported over 10,956 coronavirus cases and 225 fatalities. On Friday, Japan donated 1.24 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to Taiwan to help the island fight its largest outbreak since the pandemic began. In the aftermath, Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen and Health Minister Chen Shih-Chung each expressed their gratitude and implied that it would aid the island's vaccination campaign.

'Global allocation plan'

The vaccine donation comes as a part of Biden administration's ‘global allocation plan’ for sharing at least 80 million COVID-19 vaccine doses with the world by the end of June, and a plan for the donation of the first 25 million doses via the UN-backed COVAX. At a White House press briefing, the US President said, “By the end of June, the United States will share 80 million doses of our vaccine supply with the world,” adding that the US has shared more than 4 million doses of vaccine with Canada and Mexico, already.

Image: AP