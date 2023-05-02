US To End Covid Mandates For Foreign Travellers, Says Measures 'no Longer Necessary'

Vaccine requirements and other coronavirus mandates are coming to a close in the United States this month, about three years after the pandemic ripped through the world and threw it into complete disarray. On Monday, the White House declared that inoculation requirements for foreign travellers will end on May 11, the same day when COVID-19 ends as a public health emergency nationwide.

"Today, we are announcing that the Administration will end the COVID-19 vaccine requirements for Federal employees, Federal contractors, and international air travellers at the end of the day on May 11, the same day that the COVID-19 public health emergency ends," read an excerpt from a release issued on the WH website.

In addition to that, the Department of Health and Human Services and Department of Homeland Security will kickstart the procedures to end vaccination requirements "for Head Start educators, CMS-certified healthcare facilities, and certain noncitizens at the land border."

Biden administration recalls 'historic' vaccine campaign

With the requirements coming to an end, the Biden administration highlighted how its vaccination campaign was able to save "millions of lives" and made tests, treatments, and vaccines easily accessible. Acknowledging that vaccines are the best defence against the virus, the US government said that it has altered its response as the country now stands at a "different phase," with the worst of the virus behind it.

"Our COVID-19 vaccine requirements bolstered vaccination across the nation, and our broader vaccination campaign has saved millions of lives. We have successfully marshalled a response to make historic investments in broadly accessible vaccines, tests, and treatments to help us combat COVID-19," it said, adding that "we are now in a different phase of our response when these measures are no longer necessary."