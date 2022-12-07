US To Expand Its Military Presence In Australia To Counter China's 'dangerous' Actions

Richard Marles, the deputy prime minister and defence minister of Australia, is on a trip to the US along with the country's foreign minister, Penny Wong. After meeting with US defence secretary, Lloyd Austin and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, both nations condemned China's "dangerous and coercive actions" in the Indo-Pacific, as per a report from the Guardian. The meeting between the representatives of the two nations was quite significant.

To counter the rising threat of China in the Indo-Pacific region, Washington DC announced a decision to expand its US military's capability in Australia. The US has decided to preposition munitions and fuel in Australia, to enhance the capability of US forces deputed there. A decision has also been taken to upgrade airfields located in Northern Australia, so that a higher number of US aircrafts can land there. Austin announced that the US will be increasing rotation of its air, land and sea forces in the region.

Balance of power

Airbases in Australia will be upgraded in such a manner that they will be capable of stationing B-52 long-range, heavy bomber aircraft, which is US' most advanced bomber aircraft. These bombers are built to carry out long range, heavy payload, strategic nuclear strikes. This is being done to enhance deterrence. Australia is situated at a strategically important location in the Indo-Pacific, and building up the presence of US troops in Australia is America's attempt to take advantage of the region's geography. Lloyd Austin also added that the US will help Australia acquire nuclear submarines “as quickly as possible”. Australia will be receiving technology to build nuclear powered submarines as a part of the AUKUS grouping.

The decision to strengthen Australia is a classic realist strategy. Realism advises that if your rival nation's comprehensive power is increasing, build up the power of nations who are located in your rival nation's neighbourhood. The goal is to prevent China from becoming a regional hegemony. The US is pursuing the same strategy in its relation with India and Japan. Washington DC wants to ensure that the balance of power in Asia does not tilt in China's favour. The decision to enhance the US military's capability is a defensive action, according to Americans and Australians, but Beijing will perceive it as an aggressive action. This is a textbook security dilemma. Actions taken by one state for a defensive purpose is viewed by the other state as an aggressive action, which makes the conflict spiral up the escalation ladder.