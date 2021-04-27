US To Export 60 Million AstraZeneca Vaccine Doses After Biden Govt Questioned For Hoarding

The White House on Monday said that the US will be sharing 60 million doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine with the world. Currently, safety measures are getting checked for vaccine doses that will be exported. Last month, the US government had shared nearly 4 million doses of the vaccine with Mexico and Canada. The action comes after questions were raised against the Biden administration for hoarding the vaccine while other countries are in need.

The vaccine which is widely used by people around the world has not yet been authorized by U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The US resumed administration of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson shot over the weekend. As countries around the world, including India, are going through a deadly second outbreak of the virus, US was criticized for not sharing vaccines with the world.

White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients remarked that as the US has an abundant stock of FDA verified vaccines and AstraZeneca need not be used for the next few months.

"Given the strong portfolio of vaccines that the U.S. already has and that have been authorized by the FDA, and given that the AstraZeneca vaccine is not authorized for use in the U.S., we do not need to use the AstraZeneca vaccine here during the next several months,” added White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients.

He further added that it is the reason why the US is looking at options to share the AstraZeneca doses with other countries as they become available.

Worldwide COVID-19 crisis

The COVID-19 virus has killed more than 3 million people around the world. US alone has accounted for fatalities of more than 572,000 people. Currently, there have been 148,480,035 COVID-19 cases in the world while 126,099,853 people have recovered. India is reporting the highest number of daily new cases in the world now.

US' vaccination drive

US is currently using Pfizer, Moderna and J&J vaccines to inoculate its people and 53% of its adult population is already vaccinated, while the stock for the entire population is expected to be ready by early summer.