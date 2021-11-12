US To Give Automatic Work Authorisation Permits To Spouses Of H-1B Visa Holders

The Joe Biden administration has agreed to provide automatic work authorisation permits to spouses of H-1B visa holders in yet another immigration-friendly move, which will benefit thousands of spouses. On Wednesday, November 10, the Biden administration reached an agreement in a class-action lawsuit that will make it easier for immigrant spouses without a visa to work in the US without having to re-apply for work authorisation.

PTI reported, citing Jon wasden from AILA, "This (H-4 visa holders) is a group that always met the regulatory test for automatic extension of EADs (employment authorisation documents), but the agency previously prohibited them from that benefit and forced them to wait for reauthorisation. People were suffering. They were losing their high-paying jobs for absolutely no legitimate reason causing harm to them and US businesses."

The settlement, reached in August in a lawsuit brought on behalf of immigrant spouses by the American Immigration Lawyers Association (AILA), will assist thousands of immigrants in relationships with H-1B and L-1 visa holders who were facing long delays in receiving employment authorisation due to a backlog in the system. L-2 spouses will be granted automatic work authorisation by the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), which means they will no longer need to apply for a separate work permit before arriving in the United States. The agreement also overturns a USCIS policy that prevented H-4 spouses from taking advantage of automatic work permit extensions while their separate employment applications were still pending.

According to PTI, AILA stated, "although this is a giant achievement, the parties' agreement will further result in a massive change in position for the USCIS, which now recognises that L-2 spouses enjoy automatic work authorisation incident to status, meaning these spouses of executive and managers will no longer have to apply for employment authorisation prior to working in the United States."

According to The Wall Street Journal, the new regulations will clear the backlog of thousands of work permit applications while saving immigrants money, as each work permit application costs $495 to submit. Additionally, under the settlement, the government will automatically stretch work authorisations for some spouses of H-1B visa holders for up to six months if their visa has not yet expired, according to the Journal. The old policy, which required applications to renew work permits, caused tens of thousands of immigrants to lose their ability to work, the Journal noted, and in some circumstances, their jobs were no longer available when they were able to work again.

Policy change during the Trump administration aggravated the issue

Reportedly, the COVID-19 pandemic partially contributed to the backlog in the system, as immigration offices shuttered operations, resulting in the cancellation of most visa appointments. However, a policy change implemented during the Trump administration aggravated the issue. According to the Journal, it required immigrant spouses to submit new fingerprint samples with their renewal applications, which added another step to the process. T

he government removed the fingerprint requirement in May, but this reportedly did not help reduce the processing backlog. Certain categories of spouses of H-1B visa holders were granted work authorisation by the Obama administration. Over 90,000 H-4 visa holders have received work authorization so far, the vast majority of whom are Indian-American women.

