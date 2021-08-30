US To Host Ministerial Meeting With Key Partners To Chalk Out Strategy For Afghanistan

Ahead of the Afghanistan evacuation deadline, the United States is now hosting a meeting with key partners on the issue. The US will host the virtual ministerial meeting with the representatives of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, Turkey, Qatar, the European Union and NATO, to discuss the Afghan situation. The meeting is set to be key as the US could chalk out a potential strategy for the situation only hours ahead of the evacuation deadline.

Foreign ministers from several countries along with the European Union and NATO will meet virtually today to discuss strategy on Afghanistan. The meeting of "key partners", will look for the way forward after the evacuation deadline. "The participants will discuss an aligned approach for the days and weeks ahead," a statement by the US State Department said.

The meeting comes only hours after the US carried out a drone attack in the region as a reply to the Kabul bombing that went down on Thursday. President Biden had warned of another terror attack in the capital. Following the meeting, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will be giving updates on the situation in Afghanistan.

Around 100 countries reaffirm commitment to evacuation

Earlier on Sunday, around 100 countries, including the US and its European allies, issued a joint statement reaffirming their commitment to ensuring the safe travel of their citizens and at-risk Afghan nationals outside Afghanistan. In the joint statement, the countries informed that they have been assured by the Taliban that all foreign nationals and any Afghan citizen will be allowed to safely move out of the war-torn nation.

"We are all committed to ensuring that our citizens, nationals and residents, employees, Afghans who have worked with us, and those who are at risk can continue to travel freely to destinations outside Afghanistan," the statement said. "We will continue issuing travel documentation to designated Afghans, and we have the clear expectation of and commitment from the Taliban that they can travel to our respective countries," it added.

Among the countries that signed the statement were Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, Netherlands, New Zealand, Switzerland, Ukraine, United Kingdom. The statement was issued on the basis of public statements made by the Taliban "confirming this understanding". The statement came a day after the Taliban's Political Office announced that Afghan citizens intending to move out of the country would be allowed to do so in a "dignified manner". However, the Taliban had also informed that the August 31 deadline won’t be allowed to be extended in any manner.

IMAGE: TWITTER/ AP