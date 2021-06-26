US To Keep About 650 Troops In Afghanistan After Withdrawal Of Forces

About 650 US troops are expected to remain in Afghanistan to provide security for diplomats after the American forces leave the country, according to The Associated Press. The roughly 650 US troops that are going to stay in Afghanistan are on track to be a more permanent force presence in Afghanistan. The United States officials told the AP that the US withdrawal will be largely completed in the next two weeks. The US hopes to withdraw most of its forces by July 4 to complete its deadline of withdrawing all of its forces by September 11.

US to keep 650 troops in Afghanistan

Another several hundred additional American forces will stay at the Kabul airport, until September, to help Turkish forces with security. It is a temporary move until Turkey-led security operation is in place in Afghanistan. The officials told AP that Turkey has mostly agreed to provide security at the airport if it has backing from the U.S. military. Officials have repeatedly stressed that security at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul should be in place for keeping US diplomatic staff in Afghanistan.

The US troops' departure began after Biden announced a full withdrawal of the US troops from Afghanistan by September 11, which would end America’s forces' involvement in Afghanistan. The US administration plans to evacuate tens of thousands of interpreters and others who worked with American forces during the war and now fear for their safety. A senior administration official told AP that the planning to relocate the Afghans and their families to other countries has accelerated during the past few days.

US President Joe Biden is all set to meet Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah, chair of the High Council for National Reconciliation at the White House on June 25. The two Afghan leaders have a meeting with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin at the Pentagon.

