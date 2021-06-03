US To Lift Defence Production Act On Vaccine Manufacturers; Increases Export Flexibility

In a significant development, the US Government has decided to revoke the Defence Production Act it has imposed on the supply of vaccines to other countries. The White House on Thursday said it will lift the Defense Production Act ratings on the AstraZeneca, Novavax, and Sanofi COVID-19 vaccines.

The Defence Product Act (DPA) of the United States was used by the administration to secure national interest by manufacturing and procuring COVID-19 vaccines to counter the threat of the devastating pandemic. However, the US is now lifting restrictions on the supply of vaccines.

What is the Defence Production Act?

The DPA was originally enacted in 1950 during the Korean War. It was inspired by two laws during the World War II-era that granted the president emergency powers to enter into contracts and mobilise the domestic capacities to manufacture, procure or stockpile essential materials and services required for the purpose of national defence. The President can also order persons and business to undertake government contracts to produce or procure certain commodities in the national interest. In the prevailing times, the law has been used to defend the country against the virus by preventing companies from exporting certain goods and crucial vaccines to keep them within the United States.

US Government announces supply of vaccines to other countries including India

This development comes soon after the US Government announced a global COVID-19 vaccine sharing program with its intent to share 25 million vaccine doses to the countries affected by the pandemic.

"At least 75% of these doses - nearly 19 million - will be shared through COVAX, including approximately 6 million doses for Latin America and the Caribbean, approximately 7 million for South and Southeast Asia, and approximately 5 million for Africa, working in coordination with the African Union and the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention. The remaining doses, just over 6 million, will be shared directly with countries experiencing surges, those in crisis, and other partners and neighbours, including Canada, Mexico, India, and the Republic of Korea," an official statement read.

The US Administration has announced to share 7 million vaccine doses to Asia including India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Maldives, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand, Laos, Papua New Guinea, Taiwan & Pacific Islands. US Vice President Kamala Harris also had a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday with regards to the vaccine supply.

President Joe Biden in a statement said, "As the United States continues our efforts to get every eligible American vaccinated and fight COVID-19 here at home, we also recognize that ending this pandemic means ending it everywhere."

While stating that as long as the pandemic is raging anywhere in the world, the President said that the American people will still be vulnerable. "The US is committed to bringing the same urgency to international vaccination efforts that we have demonstrated at home," he added.

Details of allocation of COVID-19 vaccine doses