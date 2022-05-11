US To Mount Pressure On Taliban To Repeal Diktat Mandating Burqa For Women In Afghanistan

Afghanistan, under the hardline Taliban rule since August last year, has met with global condemnation over the harrowing stories of Afghan women and the draconian laws passed by the Hibatullah Akhundzada-led regime, which as per experts, is aimed at diminishing women's rights and presence from Afghanistan's social sphere. In a recent development pertaining to the same, the extremist regime limited the personal clothing rights of Afghanistan women and ordered that every Afghan woman should wear a burqa in a manner that only their eyes could be seen from the apparel while they are out in the public.

In response to the Taliban diktat mandating hijab for Afghan women, the United States warned against the ruling and stated if the Taliban did not mend their ways or halt such stringent measures, Washington shall increase the pressure on their extremist regime. The same was implied during a press briefing on Monday wherein US State Department spokesman Ned Price avered that the pressure will continue until the Taliban rescind certain rulings limiting the rights of women and girls.

"We have explicitly raised this concern with the Taliban, and we have some instruments at our disposal that we are prepared to utilise if we believe the Taliban's recent crackdown on women will not be reversed or repealed," said Price with no mention of the possible measures that could change the opinions of the Taliban.

"We have consulted closely with our partners and allies," added Ned Price.

Notably, the Taliban, soon after constituting its extremist regime in Afghanistan, had allegedly vowed to the international community its positive intent to educate Afghan women. It was against the demand to educate the girls if the Taliban sought any future recognition in the international diaspora.

United Nations condemns Taliban's ruling on head-to-toe burqa for Afghan women

Slamming the decision to further confine the rights of Afghan women, US envoy to the United Nations Linda Thomas deemed the decision as 'unconscionable' and stated that the Taliban would be judged for their 'actions' and not 'words'. "What they (Taliban) did today is unconscionable, and I am sure that we can expect more from them and it just redoubles our (US) commitment to supporting Afghan women," Linda said.

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan also opined on the ruling, stating that it was deeply concerned with what appeared to be a formal directive that would be implemented and enforced, adding that it would seek clarifications from the Taliban regarding the decision.

“This decision contradicts numerous assurances regarding respect for and protection of all Afghans’ human rights, including those of women and girls, that had been provided to the international community by Taliban representatives during discussions and negotiations over the past decade,” UNAMA said in a statement.

Taliban's draconian norms on Afghan women

Political analysts have opined that since the takeover of Afghanistan and the removal of then-leader Ashraf Ghani in August 2021, Taliban-ordered restrictions on Afghan women have been noted for being harsh, discriminative, moreover, inhuman in nature too. The Taliban earlier ordered restrictions on women, including the requirement that they cover their faces in public places and accompany a male relative while travelling. In fact, Afghan women were asked to leave their homes 'only when necessary'. Reports suggest that the Taliban's ruling restricting Afghan women and girls from attending secondary school conclusively confirmed the fears of many Afghan women as the previous Taliban regime between the years 1996 to 2001.