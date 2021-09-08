US To Participate In Argentina's High-level Dialogue On Climate Change In The Americas

The US will join a High-Level Dialogue on Climate Action in the Americas hosted by Argentina on 8 September (local time), according to a release by the US Department of State. The one-day long virtual summit would witness US Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry giving opening remarks. In addition to Kerry, the much-vaunted summit would also see leading statesmen from Latin America, Caribbean along with United Nations (UN) Secretary-General.

"Looking forward to joining the High-Level Dialogue on Climate Action in the Americas tomorrow hosted by Argentina. We're working to unite our efforts to tackle the climate crisis and foster solutions for sustainable development. #AmericasClimateAmbition," Kerry wrote on social media.

Ever since Joe Biden took charge, Washington’s efforts to tackle climate change and global warming have increased substantially. Not only has the top democrat rejoined the 2015 Paris Accord but also promised to slash greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030. Earlier this year, he also hosted the Leaders Summit on Climate inviting more than 40 leaders.

Panel discussions

Meanwhile, the High-Level Dialogue on Climate Action co-hosted by seven countries is expected to set the momentum for the upcoming Climate Change Conference (COP26), scheduled for November in Glasgow. The dialogue would include panel discussions on various topics including enhancing climate ambition, accelerating climate action through regional cooperation and strengthening resilience to impacts of climate change.

“The event is being co-organized by the Governments of Argentina, Barbados, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, and Panama, and will include interventions from governments, the private and financial sectors, development banks, academia, and civil society organizations,” an online statement said.

Meanwhile, British Queen Elizabeth II has said that she will attend the COP26 summit scheduled to be held in Glasgow later this year. The UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) jointly hosted by the UK and Italy, is now planned to occur at the Scottish Event Campus in Glasgow. According to the official website of COP26, the conference aims to protect and restore ecosystems and build resistance against climate change. The UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) was originally scheduled in November last year but postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The summit, which is scheduled to take place from 31 October to 12 November, is expected to witness 120 world leaders, including US President Joe Biden and Pope Francis and teen activist Greta Thunberg.

Image: AP