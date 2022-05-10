The United States has decided to step up its diplomatic efforts in the Pacific following the security pact between Soloman Islands and China and admitted that better coordination is required with Australia and other allies to protect the region against growing assertiveness from Beijing. China-Solomon Islands pact triggered the US to send its delegations to Solomans in an attempt to thwart the deal.

Amid the ongoing tensions surrounding the Indo-Pacific, The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age asked US President Joe Biden’s Indo-Pacific coordinator Kurt Campbell to address Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s warning that any attempt to establish a military base on the island would be looked at as a geostrategic “red line”. Even though Campbell reportedly did not answer directly, he said, “we’re just going to have to do better”.

“I would say that the most important element going forward is that the United States has to step up its game across the board and we’ve been encouraged strongly to do that by our Australian friends,” he said.

Campbell also said, “We indicated clearly that the Solomons is a proud sovereign nation … and we respect that, but we also laid out that if they decided to take certain steps that we thought created a potential security risk for the wider region, then we would have concerns with that.”

It is to note here that the signing of the new pact between China and the Solomon Islands took place as the US delegation was en route to discuss the issue with Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare’s government. The first of its kind pact between Beijing and the Oceanic country sent shock waves across the region last month. According to The Sydney Morning Herald report, security experts have warned that China could soon establish a military foothold in the Pacific nation less than 2000 kilometres off Australia’s east coast, especially as the Australian government is in ‘caretaker’ mode amid the federal election campaign.

US 'consulted closely' with Australia, New Zealand & Japan

While speaking at a forum for the Centre for Strategic & International Studies, Campbell also said that the US “consulted closely” with Australia, New Zealand and Japan before embarking on the trip to the Solomon Islands last month. He also said that the US would return to the islands for follow-up talks in September and “we will also continue our conversations with Australian friends more directly”.

However, Campbell noted that even though many countries were devoted to safeguarding the pacific, “there is not as much coordination among some of those countries as you might expect”. He went on to say, “Given the new strategic circumstances that we are facing, it is essential to step up coordination, engagement, partnership, and sharing of information”.

He reportedly said, “We want very much to be able to be in a situation that we can work together to promote the well-being of the Pacific Islanders, and that is a multifaceted, multi-year substantial effort that’s going to be necessary among all of our countries.”

Image: AP