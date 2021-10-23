US To Reach Formal Deal With Pakistan To Use Its Airspace For Afghan Operations: Report

US President Joe Biden's administration has told the lawmakers that America is nearing a formalised agreement with Pakistan to use the latter’s airspace to conduct military and intelligence operations in Afghanistan. The US plans to finalise the agreement with Pakistan was reported by CNN citing three sources familiar with the details of the classified briefing with Congress members that took place on Friday, 22 October (local time).

Citing one of the sources, the CNN report stated, Pakistan has expressed its willingness to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) in exchange for assistance with its own counter-terrorism efforts and also to help in the management of its relationship with India. Another source reportedly said that the negotiations are still ongoing adding that the terms of the agreement are not yet finalised and can be subjected to changes.

Friday’s closed-door meeting of members of Congress came as the White House is seeking ways to ensure that it can carry out counter-terrorism operations against ISIS-K and other such outfits in Afghanistan especially when there is no US military presence in the South Asian country. It is for the first time in at least two decades that there is no ground presence of American troops in Afghanistan after the NATO withdrawal from the nation.

US faces risk of Pak refusing entry to its airspace

Presently, the US military uses Pakistan’s airspace to reach Afghanistan as part of the ongoing intelligence-gathering efforts. However, there is no formal agreement between the US and Pakistan as of now, that would further ensure continued access to the crucial piece of airspace that Washington needs to reach Kabul. The US media outlet has noted that the air corridor between Pakistan and Afghanistan might become more important after America resumes flight into Kabul to evacuate the citizens who still remain in the war-ravaged nation under the Taliban’s control.

Additionally, CNN’s third source informed that an agreement was discussed when US officials visited Pakistan. However, reportedly, it still remains unclear what Islamabad wants or how much Washington would be willing to provide in exchange. It is also pertinent to note that with no formal agreement in place between Pakistan and the United States, Islamabad has the power to refuse entry to Washington’s military aircraft as well as the drones destined to reach Afghanistan.

(IMAGE: AP)