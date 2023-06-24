US To Return Over 100 Antiquities To India After PM Modi Visit

The American government has decided to return more than 100 antiquities to India. These antiquities of Indian origin had reached the international market through right or wrong paths, but America's decision to return them to India shows the emotional bond between the two nations, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, while addressing the Indian diaspora at the Ronald Reagan Center in Washington on Friday (June 23).

Extending his deepest gratitude to the Biden administration for repatriation of ancient Indian treasures, PM Modi in his concluding speech said, "I extend my special thanks to the US government for this gesture." Describing the impact of his last visit to the US, PM Modi said several artefacts and antiquities were returned to India back in September 2021, and now once again the American government is returning the remaining Indian antiquities.

"When I last came to America, a lot of old antiquities were returned to India. Wherever I travel in the world, the government of that country returns what belongs to India. They see me as the right person, that he can be trusted. They return Indian antiquities, thinking that he will put them back in the right place," PM said.

The US government's decision to return Indian antiquities to India shows that the relationship between New Delhi and Washington is not business-centric but emotional too, he added.

Speaking on India-US ties, PM Modi said the partnership between both countries will make the world a better place in the 21st Century. "You all play a crucial role in this partnership. Meeting you all is like having a sweet dish after food," he said to the Indian diaspora in the US.

Indian-origin antiquities that were returned to India in the past

Earlier, 157 artefacts and antiquities were returned to India and these included 71 cultural items. The other half consisted of 60 figurines related to Hinduism, 16 of Buddhism, and 9 of Jainism. Since 2014, a total of 238 Indian antiquities of Indian origin have been returned to the country. And with the US returning more Indian treasure will only add to this number. Other countries, including the UK, Singapore, and Australia, are also likely to return Indian artefacts.