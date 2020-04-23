US To Review WHO's Management Week After Halting Its Funding

Just a week after halting the funding of the World Health Organisation, the US has now announced that it will asses the functioning of the global organisation following the pause. Donald Trump, on April 14 had announced the suspension of WHO's funds accusing it of spreading misinformation along with China. WHO, in its defence had said that it had alerted member nations about the pandemic very early in the year.

'Alternative Partners'

Elaborating further, John Barsa, the acting head of US Agency for International Development (USAID), reportedly said that in addition to keeping a check on the global body, US will also use the time to find “alternative partners“ outside WHO to carry out “important” work, such as vaccines and to ensure that there isn't any disruption to the US aid efforts. He further said that this review would be “all-encompassing” saying that there are many “management questions”, however, the key question remained, “Is the management of WHO running the way it should be run?'

Jim Richardson, USAID’s director of foreign assistance reportedly asserted that despite the pause America's AID would continue. Elaborating further he added that for every dollar flowing, They were "just taking WHO off the table” and providing it to other organisation. According to reports, neither of the officials named any alternative organisations that have been recognised, however, they confirmed that Washington would now look at other community-based entities and faith-based organisation, some of which were already working with the US.

In other news, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that all the members of the World Health Organisation (WHO) should cooperate with the proposed independent inquiry into the spread of coronavirus. Morrison had earlier talked to several world leaders including US President Donald Trump to gather support for an inquiry into the origins of the virus.

