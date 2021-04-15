US To Sanction Russia Over Alleged Election Interference And Cyber Hack: Report

United States President Joe Biden’s administration is expected to announce fresh sanctions on April 15 targetting Russian individuals and entities along with slapping new financial restrictions and expulsion of nearly a dozen of Russian diplomats from the US, revealed two sources to CNN as Washington responds to Moscow over the hack of SolarWinds and November 2020 election alleged interference. As per the report, the sanctions will impact the intelligence and government officials of Russia involved in the SolarWinds cyber hack.

One of the reasons behind the rollout of the sanctions being delayed, as per the report, is because the White House was dissatisfied with the options that US State Department had presented and wanted more broad sanctions on Russia. During the first week of Biden’s presidency itself, the White House had announced an intelligence review of Russia’s “reckless and adversarial actions” in several areas.

Another source disclosed to the media outlet that the Biden administration is expected to take several measures against Russia on Thursday (local time) and is also in communication with the allies in Europe. Fresh sanctions against Russia will be reportedly rolled out in form of an executive order by Biden in coordination with US State and Treasury Department. Further, the state department has also called US allies to brace themselves for a potential response by Russia.

Russian diplomats to get 30 days to leave US

The US officials also told the American media outlet that the Russian diplomats who are being expelled are based in Washington, DC, and New York. These Russian officials will reportedly be given at least 30 days to leave the United States. The financial restrictions will target Russia’s sovereign debt which could potentially impact its economy. However, the officials also acknowledged that it is unclear if these new measures would be enough to change Russia’s acts.

The report came as the Biden administration pledged to respond to Russia’s aggression against the United States during the early days of his presidency. Even during Biden’s first phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the US President raised the issues of the recent massive cyberattack and alleged poisoning of Alexei Navalny, Russia’s opposition leader. To keep diplomatic channels still open, Biden extended his approach by proposing a summit to Putin during the second phone call.

Image credits: AP