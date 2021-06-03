US To Share 75% Of Its Excess Vaccines; India To Split 13 million Doses-pot With Others

After the United States eased mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people by allowing them to stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in the most indoor settings, the White House on Thursday also announced a global vaccine sharing program. As per this plan, the US plans to send 75 per cent of excess COVID-19 vaccines to the international alliance.

The White House informed, "US to give 7 million COVID vaccine doses to Asia. The countries in Asia that will get vaccines are India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand, Laos, Papua New Guinea, Taiwan and Pacific Islands."

White House: US announces global vaccine sharing program

President Joe Biden in a statement said, "As the United States continues our efforts to get every eligible American vaccinated and fight COVID-19 here at home, we also recognize that ending this pandemic means ending it everywhere." While stating that as long as the pandemic is raging anywhere in the world, the President said that the American people will still be vulnerable. "US is committed to bringing the same urgency to international vaccination efforts that we have demonstrated at home," he added.

Informing that the US has committed $4 billion to support COVAX, Joe Biden said, "We have launched partnerships to boost global capacity to manufacture more vaccines." He further mentioned that the US administration supports efforts to temporarily waive intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccine because, over time, it will need more companies producing life-saving doses of proven vaccines that are shared equitably.

"We have already shared more than 4 million doses of vaccine with Canada and Mexico, and last month, I announced that, by the end of June, the United States will share 80 million doses of our vaccine supply with the world, " said Biden.

Details of allocation of 25 million COVID-19 vaccine doses

Latin America and Caribbean- 6 million (COVAX)

South and Southeast Asia- 7 million (COVAX)

Africa- 5 million (COVAX)

Countries experiencing surges including Canada, Mexico, India and the Republic of Korea- over 6 million (COVAX)

Asserting that the US is not sharing COVID-19 vaccines to secure favours or extra concessions, Joe Biden said, "We are sharing these vaccines to save lives and to lead the world in bringing an end to the pandemic, with the power of our example and with our valued. US will continue to follow the science and to work in close cooperation with its democratic partners to coordinated a multilateral effort, including through the G7, he added.

The US President said, "Strong American leadership is essential to ending this pandemic now, and to strengthening global health security for tomorrow—to better prevent, detect, and respond to the next threat." Stating that the US will be the world's arsenal of vaccines in our shared fight against the virus, he said, "In the days to come, as we draw on the experience of distributing the vaccine doses announced today, we will have more details to provide about how future doses will be shared." The United will continue to do it can to build a world that is safer and more secure against the threat of infectious disease, the President added.

