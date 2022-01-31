US To Shut Down Afghan Embassy In Washington; Revoke Immunity For Diplomats: Report

The United States has informed the diplomats of Afghanistan that their embassy in Washington will be dissolved and their diplomatic immunity will be revoked. As per the reports of Al Arabiya, a source disclosed that along with Washington, missions in Los Angeles and New York will also be closed. It went on to say that Afghan diplomats in the United States had been warned via a letter at the start of the week that their immunity would be revoked.

The United States' move comes less than six months after the US pullout from Afghanistan and the Taliban's capture of Kabul. Former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani departed the country on August 15, and Afghan security forces failed to prevent the Taliban from seizing power. Much of the international community, including the United States, has refused to acknowledge the Taliban. Last month, Deputy Chief of Mission Abdul Hadi Nejrabi stated that diplomats at the Afghan Embassy in the United States has refused to acknowledge the Taliban and denied all attempts by the group to develop lines of communication, according to Al Arabiya.

Last vestiges of the country's previous administration

Afghanistan's embassies around the world are the last vestiges of the country's previous administration, which was led by deposed former President Ashraf Ghani before the Taliban took control of the country. Despite the fact that no country recognizes the Taliban as Afghanistan's legitimate government, the Islamist group is pleading with the international community for recognition.

Last week, the Taliban's acting prime minister Mullah Hasan Akhund urged foreign governments to recognize the Taliban and establish financial links with Kabul to aid the country's economic recovery, according to i24 News. He stated that he requests that all governments, particularly Islamic countries, begin to recognise Afghanistan, while also requesting the release of Afghanistan's blocked overseas assets.

US demands the release of Mark Frerichs

In the meanwhile, the US State Department spokesman Ned Price stated that the Taliban's demand for legitimacy will be hard to entertain until US Navy veteran Mark Frerichs, who was kidnapped in Afghanistan two years ago, is freed. Price also stated that the US has highlighted the issue of the release of the US Navy veteran in each meeting with the Taliban.

(Inputs from ANI)