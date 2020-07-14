'Beijing's Intimidation, Bullying & Claims Of Maritime Empire' Meets US Opposition In Sout

Shortly after discrediting Beijing’s claim on the South China Sea as 'completely unlawful’, US State Secretary Mike Pompeo announced that the government is strengthening its own policy as per the International law.

The move to strengthen US policy has been taken in opposition to China’s intimidation, bullying and claims over the maritime region, he said. “PRC has no legal grounds to impose its will on the South China Sea and claim resources off the coasts of Southeast Asian states,” Pompeo added.

We are strengthening U.S. policy on South China Sea maritime claims, according to international law, in rejection of Beijing’s intimidation, bullying, and claims of maritime empire. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) July 13, 2020

The statement by the US comes as Beijing has been strong-arming smaller neighbouring countries sharing the South China sea and forcefully claiming sovereignty over the international waters in violation of the international law.

“The United States champions a free and open Indo-Pacific. Today we are strengthening US policy in a vital, contentious part of that region -- the South China Sea. We are making clear: Beijing's claims to offshore resources across most of the South China Sea are completely unlawful, as is its campaign of bullying to control them," a statement by the US Secretary read.

ASEAN nations call out Chinese bullying

China's unilateral aggressive expansionist policy and claiming sovereignty over disputed territories has isolated the communist country on the international forum. Pertaining to the South China sea, in late June, the countries that are a part of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) had also called out the Chinese bullying in the region.

The ASEAN nations had given a statement that the dispute should be resolved in line with the international law, stressing on "the importance of non-militarisation and self-restraint in the conduct of activities that would complicate or escalate disputes and affect peace and stability, and avoid actions that may further complicate the situation".

The statement was passed by the core member nations Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam.

