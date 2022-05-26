US To Unveil ‘China House’ Team To Counter Beijing's Belligerence In Taiwan, Indo Pacific

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken is expected to launch a “China House” in the State Department, that will comprise of a team of diplomats to confront Beijing. He will also make a major policy speech at George Washington University detailing the Biden administration’s approach to ties with China. Blinken’s announcement will follow US President Joe Biden’s first Asia visit where he openly warned that Washington will be forced to intervene militarily if China’s invaded Taiwan.

“The idea that, that [Taiwan] can be taken by force, just taken by force, is just not, is just not appropriate,” Biden told reporters during his visit to Asia.

Blinken’s China speech was put on hold due to his COVID-19 diagnosis

Blinken is expected to disclose more details during his major address on Thursday. “The Asia Society will host Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken in delivering an address outlining the administration's policy toward the People’s Republic of China at 10:00 am on Thursday, May 26, 2022,” said the State Department in a statement. Blinken’s China speech was put on hold as he had tested positive for COVID-19 on May 4. US secretary of state is expected to pressurize China to adhere to international rules in his speech on Thursday as he underscores America's sour relationship with the rival Asian nation. He will also highlight Biden administration’s existing foreign policy towards China on the foundation of what was inherited from the former Trump administration.

Biden administration has made clear that it will no longer hold a policy of “strategic ambiguity” regarding US willingness to defend sovereignty of Taiwan. As Biden threatened military intervention if China took Taiwan by force, while in Asia, Beijing issued fierce response to Washington's provocations. “China expresses strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition to the remarks by the US side. China will take firm actions to safeguard its sovereignty and security interests,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at a regular briefing. Blinken's upcoming speech will "give clarity to government agencies, foreign governments and the ruling Chinese Communist Party that the administration’s China-focused policy and regulatory moves align with a cohesive blueprint and with specific foreign policy objectives," Politico reports.

Meanwhile, a senior Biden administration reportedly said that this is not about a new 'Cold War'. "This is not about dividing the world into rigid ideological blocs, containing or keeping down any power. It is about upholding and, just as importantly, revitalizing the international order in a way that protects core principles that have enabled peace and prosperity for decades -- and, indeed, enabled China's remarkable rise."