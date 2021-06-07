US To Unveil Fresh Anti-trafficking Measures As Kamala Harris Visits Guatemala

The United States is expected to unveil new anti-trafficking and smuggling measures on June 7 as US Vice President Kamala Harris who landed in Guatemala on Monday will meet Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei. As US President Joe Biden laid the responsibility of handling the issue of migration in the country on Harris, she will be meeting the Guatemalan officials when the US government is reportedly planning to announce fresh measures including new anti-corruption moves on Monday. As per the Associated Press, the information about anti-trafficking steps was revealed by a senior Biden administration official who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

I’m here in Guatemala City for my first international trip as Vice President. I look forward to meeting with President @DrGiammattei and community leaders. pic.twitter.com/HHCWRt2zBi — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) June 7, 2021

Meanwhile, Harris has landed in Guatemala and will also be visiting Mexico complying to her role of dealing with irregular migration diplomatically. On June 8, she will be meeting Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. As per reports, with Guatemalan President, the US VP is expected to discuss several issues including COVID-19 vaccine sharing to economic development in the Central American nation. Reportedly, the corruption in Guatemala will loom over their conversations even as Harris hopes to strike new agreements with Giammattei to reduce migration to the US.

Our world is interconnected and interdependent—and we know that what happens abroad impacts security and prosperity at home in the United States. That is why I am in Guatemala today. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) June 7, 2021

Harris will participate in a roundtable

Apart from her meeting with Giammattei, Harris will also participate in a roundtable with the Guatemalan community and civil society leaders. US VP will also meet with the young investors and entrepreneur in the Central American country including several female entrepreneurs. In addition to acknowledging the root causes of the spike in migration, Harris has reportedly laid out an approach focussed on enhancing the opportunities and living conditions in the region through humanitarian and economic aid.

As per reports, US Vice President has focused many of her public events and listening sessions before this visit on work with civil society organizations and international businesses, which according to her aides, is addressing that the work of improving the situation in the region is unachievable by its government alone. Harris has already announced the plans to send at least $310 million to provide support for refugees and tackle the shortage of supplies in the Northern Triangle countries to tout economic opportunity and job training.

IMAGE: AP