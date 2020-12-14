US To Vaccinate 100 Mn People By March, Signs Contracts With 6 Manufacturers: Official

A senior government official, tasked with monitoring the deployment of COVID-19 vaccines, has said that the United States expects to vaccinate 100 million citizens by the end of March. Dr. Moncef Slaoui, the chief medical adviser for Operation Warp Speed, while speaking to Fox News said that the US government has contracts with six different vaccine manufacturers, making it practical for the government to vaccinate 100 million people by the end of March.

Moderna's vax to get approval this week

This comes after the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently granted emergency use authorisation to Pfizer-BioNTech's two-shot COVID-19 vaccine, which has agreed to provide the US government with 100 million doses, enough for 50 million people. Slaoui said that the US government had planned from the start to have a handful of products, adding Pfizer is one of them. Moderna, which is expected to get approval later this week, has agreed to provide 100 million doses in the first quarter of 2021, said Slaoui.

Slaoui said that the US government will receive another 100 million doses from Moderna in the second quarter of 2020, which will be enough to meet the US government's target. Slaoui said that other companies, including Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca, will most probably get approval for their vaccines by February and will start supplying to the government in line with their contracts.

Slaoui also expressed concern about people raising safety issues in regards to the vaccines and their approval. Slaoui assured that authorities have not cut corners while approving the vaccines and vouched for the safety and efficacy of the drugs being approved by the FDA. Slaoui described it as an "unfortunate outcome" if many people refuse to take COVID-19 vaccines, adding that science has been at the foremost while granting emergency use authorisation to the approved vaccines.

