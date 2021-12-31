US To Witness Dramatic Surge In COVID Cases Over Next Three To Four Weeks: Health Experts

As the United States is witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases fueled by the Omicron variant, health experts in the country have warned that cases will be rising dramatically over the next three to four weeks. Speaking to MSNBC news channel, Dr Michael Osterholm, an infectious disease expert at the University of Minnesota, stated that the US is going to witness a tremendous increase in the number of cases in the coming weeks. "We will have a hard time keeping things running in our daily lives. The coming month will be a viral blizzard. This will put a strain on the entire society," he added.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday (December 30), US Chief Medical Adviser, Anthony Fauci stated that the country would likely see a rapid surge in cases of the highly mutated Omicron strain by the end of January. "I would assume, given the size of our country and the diversity of vaccination versus no vaccination, that it will be probably by the end of January," Fauci told CNBC in response to a question about the peak of cases. The Omicron strain was responsible for 58.6% of all new infections in the United States in the week ending December 25, according to data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on December 28.

Dr Fauci urges people not to engage in huge New Year's Eve celebrations

According to public health specialists, the Omicron strain, which was first found in South Africa last month, is more transmissible but causes milder illnesses. Furthermore, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky stated that the current seven-day daily average cases of the disease in the United States are around 240,400 per day, up about 60% from the last week. Meanwhile, Dr Fauci urged Americans to avoid massive New Year's Eve celebrations and start planning for another round of COVID booster dosages and testing. As the situation is becoming worse, people should refrain from engaging in 40 to 50-person New Year's Eve parties, he added.

US COVID tally

It is pertinent to mention here that new cases in all age groups in the United States have reached record highs with an average of 300,000 each day or 21/2 times the number just two weeks earlier. As per the CDC, the highly infectious Omicron has accounted for 59% of new infections last week. Meanwhile, as per Worldometers, over 55,226,252 individuals have been affected by the disease in the country since the outbreak, and more than 845,712 people have died due to Coronavirus.

Image: Unsplash/Twitter/@mtosterholm