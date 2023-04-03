US Toddler Places $3,000 Worth Order Of Boots, Toys From Mother's Amazon

Lila Varisco, a five-year-old girl from Massachusetts in the US, was fiddling with her mother's cell phone as they rode home. She used her mother's Amazon account a short while later to make purchases on Amazon totalling more than $3,000. Ten toy motorcycles and ten pairs of cowgirl boots were part of the order.

Jessica Nunes, the mother, spoke to NBC 10 News and said: "I go on my Amazon order history to find that I, or somebody, had ordered 10 motorcycles, a Jeep and 10 pairs of cowgirl boots women's size seven."

She further said: "The bikes and the Jeep came out to about $3,180. The boots alone were about $600."

"Buy Now," and in a single click $3,000 order placed

The young child selected her boots and toys on the Amazon app and then tapped "Buy Now", according to the mother. WJAR reports that Ms. Nunes claims she was able to cancel the orders for the boots and half of the motorcycles, but she claims she was unable to act quickly enough to prevent the shipping of five motorcycles and one child-sized Jeep.

CNN asked Lila on his did she place the order? "You just press a few buttons and then the brown button," Lila said. "(The kid's motorcycles) were actually nonreturnable, originally, but I had reached out to Amazon at 2 o'clock in the morning and I was like: 'Please, is there anything we can do?!'" Nunes told the outlet.

In contrast to punishing her daughter for the mistake, Nunes told WJAR that she intended to use this event as a teaching opportunity. "I did tell her that maybe if she you know, acts right, she behaves and she does chores around the house that we can get her a bike that's more geared towards her age range," Nunes added.