US Toddler Receives Letter From Windsor Castle After Dressing Up As Queen Elizabeth II

A US toddler has caught royal attention after dressing up as The Queen for Halloween. According to NY Post, one-year-old Jalayne Sutherland from Kentucky received a letter from Queen Elizabeth II after donning an adorable double-breasted overcoat with a matching hat, a white wig and pearls around her neck. Her mother, Katelyn Sutherland, had sent the images to Buckingham Palace and never expected a reply, however, she was shocked when she received a letter from the Queen’s lady in waiting Hon Marry Morrison.

While speaking to The Mirror, Katelyn said, “The biggest inspiration for the outfit was the fact that our dogs are our daughter's best friends. We wanted to do something where they could all be included together. We are most definitely fans of the Royal family and truly admire how the Queen walks by faith.”

In response to the images, the letter from the palace said that the Queen thought that it was kind of Katelyn to write to her. The Queen was “pleased” to see the photograph of Jalayne in her “splendid outfit”. The letter also wished Sutherlands a Merry Christmas. “I am enclosing a little information about the Royal Pets, which Jalayne might like to have,” it added.

(Image: Fiona Truman/Facebook)

Queen Elizabeth II appoints Royal Knights and Ladies

Meanwhile, it is pertinent to mention that the Queen spent a low-key Christmas at Windsor Castle with Prince Charles, Camilla, Prince Edward and Sophie having to tone down her usual Sandringham celebrations due to the outbreak of the Omnicron variant. As part of the New Year's Honour celebrations, the Queen awarded the Duchess of Cornwall the highest honour possible for her “service to the sovereign”. Now, Camilla has been made a Royal Lady of the Most Noble Order of the Garter, the oldest and most senior of the Orders of Chivalry in Britain, Buckingham Palace said.

The Queen also appointed two others to the Order of the Garter. Baroness Valerie Amos, a member of the House of Lords, who will become the first black person to be appointed to the order as Lady Companion. And former Prime Minister Tony Blair was given the title of Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter. "The appointment of Royal Knights and Ladies is in the gift of the Queen and there is no limit on the number," the palace said.

(Image: Facebook)



