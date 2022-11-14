US Top Choice For Indian Students Pursuing Higher Education Abroad In 2021-22: Report

A report released on November 14 revealed that the United States remains the top destination for Indian students to pursue higher studies. According to Open Doors Report, as many as 1,99,182 students from India travelled to the US in the 2021-22 academic year, which makes it a jump of 18.9 per cent from the previous year. Notably, this makes the US the first choice of Indian students for the second consecutive year.

Excited to share that almost 200,000 Indian students chose the United States as their higher education destination in the 2021-22 academic year, a 19% increase over the previous year. #StudyInTheUS #OpenDoorsReport #OpenForOpportunity #IEW2022 https://t.co/edELVsrYSH pic.twitter.com/UYlpULoKSI — U.S. Embassy India (@USAndIndia) November 14, 2022

"Excited to share that almost 200,000 Indian students chose the United States as their higher education destination in the 2021-22 academic year, a 19 per cent increase over the previous year," the US Embassy in India tweeted. It also revealed that nearly 21 per cent of the over one million foreign students studying in the US are Indian students.

The report released also revealed that the number of students visiting the US for the year 2020-21 was 1,67,582, which was a 13.2 per cent dip from the previous year (1,93,124 students). Moreover, the number of Indian undergraduates studying in the US also saw a change of 16.1 per cent as the number jumped from 23,734 in 2020-21 to 27,545 in 2021-22. The number of graduates saw a 48.1 per cent change as the graduating students in 2021-22 was 1,02,024 as opposed to just 68,869 in the previous academic year. The number of non-degree students on the other hand, also jumped from 1,378 to 1,425, according to the report.

"The most beautiful part about studying in a US University is that we have institutions that enable students to go outdoors & experience the country," said Kartik in a video shared by the US Embassy.

“The most beautiful part about studying in a U.S. university is that we have institutions that enable students to go outdoors & experience the country.” Meet Kartik, a student at @thenewschool as he shares his #StudyInTheUS experience. #OpenForOpportunity



📹 @sudhikaushik pic.twitter.com/8EiwXyLAbj — U.S. Embassy India (@USAndIndia) November 14, 2022

About Open Doors Report

The Open Doors Report is published by the Institute of International Education (IIE) each year after conducting an annual statistical survey on international students. Founded in 1919, the IIE prepares the report in partnership with the US Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs, which also sponsors it.

"The Open Doors Report on International Educational Exchange is a comprehensive information resource on international students in the United States and US students studying abroad. It is sponsored by the US Department of State with funding provided by the US Government and is published by IIE," the organisation said in an official statement.