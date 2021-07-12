US Top Commander In Afghanistan Steps Down In Symbolic End To War Amid Troop Withdrawal

Austin Miller, the United States general leading the decades-old war in Afghanistan stepped down from the command on July 12 (local time), said US officials in a significant move ending ‘America’s longest war’ even as the Taliban continues to gain momentum on the ground. Since relinquishing command, Miller became America’s last four-star general on the ground in Afghanistan in a ceremony in Kabul that will be organised ahead of the formal end of US military presence in Afghanistan after 20 years on August 31. US President Joe Biden only recently announced that the date for US troops withdrawal from the war-stricken country will be August 31 instead of September 11 which marks the anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks in the US.

Miller has served as America’s top commander in Afghanistan since 2018 handed over command of US ‘forever war’ in waning days to US Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie, the head of U.S. Central Command who will be operating from Central Command headquarters in Tampa, Florida. As per The Associated Press, the handover took place in a highly secured Resolute Support headquarters in the heart of Kabul especially when the extremist group gains territorial gains across Afghanistan.

Even though the US and NATO funded Afghanistan National Defense and Security Forces have resisted the Taliban’s developments in some parts of the country, a major chunk of the army reportedly appears to have abandoned the fight against the extremist group. In recent weeks, the Taliban have acquired strategic districts near the borders of several nations including Iran, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan. As per reports, the Taliban presently controls over one-third of Afghanistan’s 421 district and district centres.

Meanwhile, in Afghanistan after Miller’s departure, a two-star admiral based at the US Embassy in Kabul will oversee the American military’s role in safeguarding the American diplomatic presence in Kabul and defending the Kabul airport. The departure of a top US commander in Afghanistan would reportedly not impact the scope of the US military mission in Afghanistan owing to Mckenzie assuming authorities held by Miller to conduct airstrikes in defence of Afghan government forces under certain circumstances.

Afghan's War 'Not Won By Military'

Meanwhile, White House press secretary Jen Psaki on July 8 (local time) has said that the United States military withdrawal from Afghanistan is not a “mission accomplished” moment. She also confessed on Thursday that the “war that has not been won militarily” as extremist group Taliban continues to bag wins on the ground against the Afghan troops who are reportedly fleeing borders for safety. Psaki said, “We're not going to have a 'mission accomplished' moment in this regard. It's a 20-year war that has not been won militarily.”

In a White House speech on Thursday, Biden said, “When I announced our drawdown in April, I said we would be out by September, and we’re on track to meet that target. Our military mission in Afghanistan will conclude on August 31st. The drawdown is proceeding in a secure and orderly way, prioritizing the safety of our troops as they depart.”

IMAGE: AP

