US: Top Economic Policymakers Warn Of ‘devastating’ Impact Of Debt Default Amid COVID

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Tuesday testified before the Senate Committee about the progress that has been made in economic recovery amid COVID. The two US officials warned that the economic recovery from the pandemic could grind to a halt if the government’s borrowing limit was not raised by October 18. They warned that no uncertain terms about the risks would remain if Congress failed to pass a bill to fund the government and raise the country’s debt ceiling next month.

According to Al Jazeera, while testifying before the Senate, Yellen warned that the “full faith and credit of the US would be impaired, and our country would likely face a financial crisis and economic recession”. She added that a failure to raise the borrowing limit would likely send interest payments on the national debt. Yelled said that the interest payments of ordinary Americans on their mortgages and on their cars and on their credit cards would also go up if the debt ceiling is not raised.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell also warned that it was “essential” to raise the government’s borrowing limit and the consequences of not doing so “could be severe”. He told the lawmakers that he agreed with Yellen’s assertion that should the US default on its delt, it would have “devastating consequences”. He said it is essential to raise the borrowing limit in time to avoid payment defaults of any kind.

Senate Republicans block efforts to raise debt ceiling

Meanwhile, the Senate Republicans blocked attempts to increase the borrowing limit and stave off a government shutdown. The Senate Republicans on the Banking Committee grilled the two economic policymakers on the necessity of all the economic aid, with some saying that the US spent too much and the bill is coming due. They argued that Democrats could use their majorities in the House and Senate to increase the debt limit on their own, using special procedures in the Senate and avoid a filibuster.

Now, the Democrats, who control the Senate by the slimmest margins, are under pressure to raise the debt ceiling and avert a government shutdown ahead of a deadline on Friday. It is worth mentioning that Yellen and Powell’s appearance on Capitol Hill came at a critical time when US President Joe Biden and Congressional Democrats are trying to rally support for more government spending in form of two bills - the $550 billion Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal and the Build Back Better Act. Democrats in the House of Representatives could now vote on the infrastructure bill as early as this week.

(Image: AP)