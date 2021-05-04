US Top General Says Afghan Could Face 'bad Possible Outcomes' After Troop Withdrawal

As the US began turning over military bases to the Afghan security forces, US General Mark Milley, who is the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, warned of the potential for "bad possible outcomes". While speaking to a select group of reporters, Milley pointed to an Afghan military that number more than 300,000 and has been leading the fight for quite a few years now” as a number of crucial elements in determining the future of the war-torn country. He said that after the exit of American troops, there is a possibility of “really dramatic, bad possible outcomes”, but further added that “we have to wait and see how things develop”.

Milley said, “On the one hand you get some really dramatic, bad possible outcomes, and on the other hand you get a military that stays together and a government that stays together”.

He added, “Which one of these options becomes reality at the end of the day, we frankly don't know yet and we have to wait and see how things develop over the summer. There's a lot of variables to this, and it's not 100% predictable”.

Further, the top US general said that the withdrawal of the troops has been going on for a long and this is the final stage. He said that it has been a “long glide path” as the US “deliberately” handed off functions and responsibilities to the Afghan security forces at the time. Milley added, “This has been going on for a while. This is just the final phase”.

US troop withdrawal

Milley’s statement comes as Washington formally started its drawdown from the war-torn country on May 1. The US forces in Afghanistan ceded a key operating base to Afghan National Army in restive Southern Helmand province, which is notoriously known for poppy growing and is renowned for a stronghold of Taliban insurgents. The official date set for the conclusion of the final withdrawal of US and NATO troops from Afghanistan is before September 11.

However, the Taliban, who had demanded that all US troops be pulled out of Afghanistan by May 1, did not offer any guarantee for the safety of the departing troops. Between 2,500 to 3,500 deployed personnel of US forces have to mark their exit from Afghanistan. The Afghan Foreign Ministry has stated that the Taliban's claims of maintaining peace in the country are sham since the terrorist outfit maintains close ties with Pakistani Al-Qaeda and other terrorist groups in the region.

US President Joe Biden, on the other hand, reiterated US commitment to stand against terrorism. Biden stated that American troops are returning from Afghanistan and acknowledged that Al Qaeda was 'greatly degraded' on Afghan soil. However, Joe Biden also asserted that the United States will continue to remain vigilant about the looming threat posed by other terrorist groups that have 'metastasized around the world'.

(With inputs from ANI)

