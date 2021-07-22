US Top General Says 'Taliban Automatic Military Takeover Is Not A Foregone Conclusion'

The US top general said that the Taliban now controls about half of the 419 district centres in Afghanistan, but Afghan Security personnel are consolidating their forces. General Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, on July 21, said that the Taliban appears to have "strategic momentum" but the Afghan military and police have the capacity to fight and defend their country. He said that Afghan forces have the training and equipment to protect their people.

Afghan Security Forces capable to protect people

Addressing a press briefing, Milley stated the US will continue their humanitarian support to Afghan Security Forces where necessary under the guidance of President Joe Biden and Defence Secretary Loyd J. Austin . He asserted that the future of Afghanistan is squarely in the hands of the Afghan people and emphasised that there is a range of possible outcomes in Afghanistan. Milley further said that they will continue to monitor the situation closely and make adjustments as necessary.

"The future of Afghanistan is squarely in the hands of the Afghan people, and there are a range of possible outcome in Afghanistan. And I want to emphasise repeatedly, and I have said this before, a negative outcome, a Taliban automatic military takeover, is not a foregone conclusion", said Milley.

Milley stated that this will be the test of the leadership of the Afghan people, the Afghan Security Forces, and the government of Afghanistan. Speaking about the control of the Taliban in Afghanistan, the US top general stated that the Taliban is in control of more than half of the 419 districts and are pressuring half of the 34 provincial capitals in Afghanistan. The general said that the "strategic momentum appears to be sort of with the Taliban" but Afghan Security Forces have been consolidating their forces to protect their people and most of the population lives in the provincial capitals and the capital city of Kabul. He said that he was proud of the professionalism that the US forces have displaced. He added that the drawdown continues in a safe and orderly manner, and they were on track to finish by the end of August.

IMAGE: AP