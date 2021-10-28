US: Top Oil & Gas Companies To Testify On 'climate Disinformation' At Congress Hearing

CEOs for the major fossil fuel companies in the US are set to testify in front of the US Congress next month regarding their role in propelling the climate crisis’ disinformation as Democrats plan to investigate US oil and gas industries’ long-term contribution in such campaigns. House Oversight Committee ordered the top executives at ExxonMobil, BP, Chevron, Shell, and lobbying groups for the American Petroleum Institute as well as the US Chamber of Commerce to testify whether they played a part in undermining the climate policy and threats arising out of the climate change emergency as of Wednesday, October 27, sources told Associated Press.

Top four oil, gas corp. to testify for 'decade-long' misinformation campaign

US House Committee Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y, and Subcommittee on the Environment Chairman Ro Khanna, D-Calif will be hearing the top-notch oil and gas firms against a slew of lawsuits that have been filed by several US states that accused them of investing in campaigns that downplayed the climate goals of the United States government. This also includes the clarification regarding the ‘decade-long' misinformation campaign about the impact of burning fossil fuels that cause global warming, rising global temperatures worldwide.

"The fossil fuel industry has had scientific evidence about the dangers of climate change since at least 1977. Yet for decades, the industry spread denial and doubt about the harm of its products — undermining the science and preventing meaningful action on climate change even as the global climate crisis became increasingly dire,'' Reps. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., and Ro Khanna, D-Calif were quoted by the Associated Press as saying.

Company officials were expected to renew their commitment to fighting climate change, the Associated Press reported on Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the development. According to the agency, the testimony comes after months of efforts in vain by the Democrats in obtaining crucial documents and other information pertaining to the matter. Top US fossil fuel companies and trade groups were expected by the United States government to utilize their influence and time in order to renew their commitment to solving the climate crisis and help the country achieve its net-zero emissions target by 2050. The experts are comparing the testimony next month with the high-profile hearing of the US tobacco executives in the 1990s to prove that nicotine was not an addictive substance.