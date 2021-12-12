US Tornadoes: Biden Declares State Of Emergency In Kentucky, Assures All Possible Help

US President Joe Biden at a press conference on Saturday said that the federal government “will do everything it possibly can” to help impacted central areas hit by the devastating tornadoes. "FEMA is on the ground working with each of the states to assess the damages," Biden told reporters, adding that "this is likely one of the largest tornado outbreaks in our history.” Kentucky's Governor Andy Beshear informed the press earlier that he fears that the tornadoes may have killed more than 70 people in his state and that the death toll may exceed 100.

According to the White House, Biden was briefed about the devastating tornadoes by Deanne Criswell, administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, White House Homeland Security Adviser Liz Sherwood-Randall, and other senior officials. He immediately directed that federal resources must be surged to the location severely impacted and those in the greatest need of assistance. Biden told the presser that the emergency response personnel will deliver water and other needed commodities as he issued an emergency declaration in Kentucky, and his administration will provide support for recovery efforts.

'it's a tragedy, worse in our history..' says Biden

"It's a tragedy. It's a tragedy. And we still don't know how many lives are lost or the full extent of the damage. I want to emphasise what I told all the governors, the federal government will do everything, everything it can possibly do to help,” Biden said at the press conference from Delaware. This is likely to be one of the largest tornado outbreaks in our history."

The emergency declaration will allow the US Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate all disaster relief efforts, White House said. The President has "asked each governor what his state needs,” it added. During his conversation with the Kentucky Governor, Biden directed FEMA and other federal agencies to "provide the speediest assistance possible to impact communities," according to a readout from the call.

Speaking at a conference from Delaware on Saturday afternoon, the US President said that he will direct the response resources for the governors of the other states as well. In addition to 70 people killed, more casualties are expected to rise in the states of Arkansas, Illinois, Missouri, Mississippi, and Tennessee. Biden also told reporters that he will visit Kentucky soon and at this time does not want to "get in the way of rescue and recovery" efforts. "I'm working with the governor of Kentucky and others who may want me to be there, to make sure we're value added at the time, we're not going to get in the way of rescue and recovery. I do plan ongoing,” said the US President.