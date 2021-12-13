US Tornadoes: Death Toll In Kentucky Likely To Exceed 100 Warns Governor Beshear

The death toll from the series of tornadoes that tore down Kentucky "is going to exceed" 100 by the end of the day, state Governor Andy Beshear warned on Sunday. Speaking at CNN's 'State of the Union' show, the governor also acknowledged that the devastation caused by the role of strong whirlwinds that roared across hundreds of miles this weekend. Notably, as many as 80 are reportedly dead in Kentucky and dozens other missing in Kentucky and Arkansas, as families and friends frantically search for their dear ones.

As reported by NBC News, the tumultuous outbreak of the "Quad State Tornado" ripped across four states - Kentucky, Missouri, Tennessee and Arkansas, wrecking communities such as Monette, Arkansas, Mayfield and Kentucky. The file of tornadoes erupted in the darkness of the night on Friday and lasted until the early hours of Saturday, leaving around 80 dead, which is expected to rise.

"I know we’ve lost more than 80 Kentuckians, that number is going to exceed more than 100," Kentucky Guv. Andy Beshear said on Sunday. "This is the deadliest tornado event we have ever had…I’ve got towns that are gone, that are just, I mean, gone," he added, as quoted by The Guardian.

[People standing on the porch of a destroyed home in Dresden, Tennessee. IMAGE: AP]

80 dead in Kentucky

The tornado killed as many as 80 in Kentucky by Sunday. According to Governor Bashear, a three-year-old and five-year-old were among the ones killed in the state. At least 1,000 homes were also destroyed by late Sunday afternoon. Kentucky district judge Brian Crick also passed away in the mishap, Bashear added that the state morgues were struggling to cope with the number of arriving bodies. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden has approved the state of emergency declaration in Kentucky.

"I promise you, whatever is needed – whatever is needed – the federal government is going to find a way to provide it," Biden said on Saturday, adding that he would visit the affected areas once it was clear he was not going to get in the way of the rescue and recovery, The Guardian reported.

Temperatures went below freezing in Mayfield

Speaking to the press, Governor Bashear informed that the trail of devastation was about 365 km long, which would surpass the 218 miles "Tri State" tornado of 1925. Temperatures in Mayfield also dropped below freezing, with winds blowing up to an estimated 200mph.

Lack of food, electricity and running water has left survivors struggling to live. "The level of devastation is unlike anything that I've ever seen," Guv. Bashear said.

Mayfield emergency services chief, Jeremy Creason, explaining the intensity of the life and property loss, said that "rescuers crawled over casualties to get to live victims."

The massive twisters are said to have set the record for the longest continuous tornadoes in American history, NBC broadcaster reported. A part of an extremely rare event this year, the file of tornadoes included more than 30 tornado reports across six states- from Mississippi Valley, SouthEast and MidWest.

Among other heavily affected towns was Mayfield, which was rocked by a tornado that began from the parent thunderstorm and travelled more than 230 miles across four states over the course of four hours. Eight tornado emergencies were issued on Friday to alert people of the dangerous and life-threatening natural catastrophe.

(Image: AP)