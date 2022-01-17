US: Tornadoes Destroy At Least 28 Houses, Disrupt Power Supply In Florida

Southwest Florida in the USA was hit by two tornadoes on Sunday morning. At least 28 houses have been destroyed and others damaged in Lee County. The power supply has also been affected in Lee County and around 7,000 houses have been left without electricity, CNN reported. Four people have been reportedly injured; however, none of them has been hospitalised.

Addressing a news conference, Cecil Pendergrass, co-chairman of the county's board of commissioners, informed that around 62 homes are not in a good condition and insisted that they are presently “unlivable.” As per the CNN report, the twister was an EF2 tornado and had a maximum wind speed of 118 mph. The tornado could have damaged around 30 mobile homes near Fort Myers which has approximately 108 mobile homes, CNN cited the damage survey by the National Weather Survey.

An EF1 tornado with winds of 110 mph caused damage in Charlotte County. The Charlotte County government in a tweet informed that the National Weather Service had stated that a tornado had touched down along Gasparilla Road in western Charlotte County on Sunday. Furthermore, fire & EMS have responded to storm damage on Gasparilla Road on Sunday morning. The storm damaged Gasparilla Marina and Gasparilla Mobile Estates neighbourhood.

The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado touched down along Gasparilla Road in western Charlotte County on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/YrTk9tcjeK — Charlotte County Emergency Management (@CCOEM) January 16, 2022

Charlotte County Commission calls emergency meeting

The Charlotte County government in a tweet informed that no one has been injured due to the tornado, however, some of the people in the area had been displaced. The Charlotte County Commission has scheduled an emergency meeting on January 17 in the Charlotte County Administration Center at 8 am to consider the declaration of a local state of emergency in response to tornado damage caused on January 16.

Further up the road in the Village of Holiday Lakes, several homes sustained damage.



Thankfully, no one was injured in these areas. Several residents have been displaced by a he storm damage. pic.twitter.com/djByv2xunN — Charlotte County (@CharlotteCoFL) January 16, 2022

This morning Fire & EMS responded to storm damage off Gasparilla Road. The Gasparilla Marina was damaged as well as the Gasparilla Mobile Estates neighborhood, which is right next door to the marina. pic.twitter.com/9PH3MjIGRp — Charlotte County (@CharlotteCoFL) January 16, 2022

Edward Murray told Naples Daily News that he was in his mobile home at Windcrest and Point Breeze when a tornado picked up the structure and tossed it on top of a neighbour's home. He revealed that his house was turned upside down and the tornado blew him towards the wall and he was under the sink, refrigerator and kitchen chairs. He and his daughter Koki had escaped unhurt in the incident but he mentioned that his dog is missing. He mentioned that his daughter was in her bedroom and her mattress flipped on her and she came out of the room by crawling out of a back window.

(Image: AP)