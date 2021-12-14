US Tornadoes: Over 100,000 Americans Face Power Outage As Death Toll Reaches 74

The death toll from the devastating tornado that flattened the property and caused massive destruction has reached to 74 as it continued to rise into Monday afternoon. Kentucky’s Governor Andy Beshear announced the toll, stressing that it was “the worst tornado event" in his state’s history. He told a press conference that may take several weeks before the final death toll from the disaster is fully known. At least 109 people remain unaccounted for, said Beshear, adding "but as I look at this broken down by county, it’s way more people unaccounted for than this.”

"Our newest estimate on deaths... is that we are now up to 74 Kentuckians that we have lost," Beshear said at a press conference on Monday afternoon. "We expect that this death toll will continue to grow.” "It may be weeks before we have counts on both deaths and levels of destruction," the governor additionally said as the rescue teams sifted through the debris and broken houses to find survivors and missing persons.

At least eight workers at a candle factory in Mayfield, Kentucky were killed after the powerful tornado shredded the infrastructure apart. 94 workers made it out alive."We feared much, much worse," said the Kentucky governor. "I pray that it is accurate.” Power lines across the state snapped during the severe storm has left nearly 26,000 people with no electricity supply, reports suggest.

At least 28,000 households in the state of New York are without electricity and close to 62,000 residents were impacted in the state of Michigan and Ohio. “Like the folks in western Kentucky, I’m not doing so well today, and I’m not sure how many of us are,” the governor said of the situation, thanking the Biden administration for approving a quick emergency disaster declaration for the state. “We need it,” said Beshear, a Democrat. “And we are really grateful for it.”

Biden to visit US Army base at Fort Campbell on Kentucky-Tennessee border

US President Joe Biden said at a conference on Monday that he will visit Kentucky on Wednesday to survey the trail of damage left by the tornado storm. "We're going to get this done — we're going to be there as long as it takes to help," Biden said, outlining the response efforts during a White House briefing. The conference was attended by Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and other emergency response officials that were advising the president on the intensity of the damages sustained by the states. As per a White House advisory, Biden is expected to visit the US Army base at Fort Campbell located on the Kentucky-Tennessee border, and severely levelled towns of Mayfield and Dawson Springs.