US: Tornadoes rip six southern states on eastern coast, atleast 32 killed

A series of tornadoes killed 32 people, downed power lines and ripped apart homes on the Eastern coast of US. According to the coun try's National Weather services. According to reports, a minimum of 40 tornadoes spanned 1,200 miles from Texas to South Carolina and other southern states. Reports suggest that many tornadoes in Mississippi travelled more than 100 miles.

Ripping across the East Coast, the storm system destroyed hundreds of properties and killed many people across as many as six states. In addition to that, the storms eventually led to a loss of power supply in many regions causing extensive damage.

Affected States

The tornadoes killed 11 people in Mississippi alone, international media reported citing the Department of Emergency Management. Meanwhile, at least nine people have reportedly killed in storm-related accidents in South Carolina. The state governor, Henry McMaster speaking to international media said that out of those killed, one was a security guard killed at a BorgWarner plant in Seneca.

In South Carolina’s Hampton country, nearly five people died, whereas, in Geogia, a total of eight people were killed including five in Mourray County and one in Cartersville. Media reports revealed that one person was killed in Jefferson county in Arkansas after a tree fell on his house. On April 13, North Carolina's governenor Roy Cooper reportedly announced that a woman was killed after tree fell on her home. Meanwhile, two deaths were reported in Tennesse.

According to reports, the strongest tornado packed winds up to 175 mph (280 kph) and lasted for eight miles (nearly 13 kilometers) in Putnam County, reaching EF-4 strength. Before that twister touched down, a tornado reached EF-3 strength, hitting peak winds of 165 mph (265 kph) and carving a 60-mile (95-kilometer) path across Nashville and Wilson counties. Weaker EF-0 tornadoes touched down in Smith and Putnam counties; another hit Putnam County, and Cumberland County saw one as well. Humphreys County experienced an EF-1 twister, international media reported.

