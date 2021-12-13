Last Updated:

US: Tornadoes Rip Through Kentucky Leaving Dozens Dead In State's Worst Catastrophe

Powerful tornadoes swept through five states in the Midwest and southern regions in the US. Dozens of people have died and houses have been damaged.

Powerful tornadoes ripped through five states in the Midwest and southern regions in the United States. 

Buildings have been impacted and houses have been damaged due to the tornadoes. Streets have been filled with the debris of buildings and shredded trees. 

At least eight people working at a Mayfield candle factory were killed and several were missing due to the tornadoes in Kentucky(AP).

Dozens of people have died due to tornadoes in Arkansas, Kentucky, Illinois, Missouri and Tennessee and the number is expected to increase. 

Biden declared state of emergency in Kentucky after it was hit by deadly tornadoes. Dozens of people have died due to the devastating tornadoes that swept through several states in the United States. 

US President Joe Biden spoke over phone call with governors of Missouri, Tennesse and Illinois and assured them federal assistance as needed. 

Heaps of debris from the destroyed buildings and trees covered the ground in Mayfield. The storms hit a candle factory in Kentucky, an Amazon facility in Illinois and a nursing home in Arkansas. 

House damaged in Mayfield, Kentucky due to powerful tornado that ripped through several states in the US. 

US President Joe Biden said that the federal government assures federal government help to impacted central areas hit by tornadoes. 

