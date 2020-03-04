US: Tornadoes Rips Though Tennessee Killing 25, Power Lines Disrupted

Catastrophic storms and one tornado ripped through central Tennessee, US claiming 24 lives and destroying hundreds of buildings in the early morning on March 3. Governor Bill Lee reportedly spoke to the media and said that "it is hearbreaking" and a "tragic day in the state." According to the international media reports, the National Weather Service said that the initial surveys indicated EF-3 tornado damaging East Nashville, Nashville's Donelson neigborhood and in Mt. Juliet, a small town situated about 20 miles east of Nashville.

READ: Six Put Under Observation For Attending Noida Coronavirus Patient's Party Test Negative

The State of Tennessee has activated a strong coordinated response effort to last night’s devastating storms. In the hours ahead, we will continue deploying search and rescue teams, opening shelters across the state, and sending emergency personnel to our communities hit hardest. — Governor Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) March 3, 2020

18 dead in Putnam county

The Metro Nashville Police Department reportedly said that a couple was among the victims who was hit by debris just after they left the Attaboy Lounge, an East Nashville cocktail bar where one of them worked. The victims were identified as Michael Dolfini, 36 and his girlfriend Albree Sexton, 33. The Tennessee Emergency Management Authority purportedly said that 18 people were confirmed dead in Putnam County, three in Wilson County, two in Davidson County and one in Benton County as of March 3.

READ: Pastor Of Tornado-damaged Nashville Church Looks To Recovery

As Nashville and surrounding areas work through the damages from last night's storms, please take a moment to read through @nasponline's resource for Natural Disasters for facts and tips on how to best help those affected. https://t.co/jnFLO7T5bw pic.twitter.com/ojkvbLSHT3 — TASP (@TASPonline) March 4, 2020

Hours after the devastating storm hit the region, the rescue officials thoroughly searched through the piles of rubbles for survivors. The volunteers started their cleaning services at multiple homes, restaurants, and churches. According to the reports, the residents ran for their lives as their homes were ravaged by the devastating storms.

The officials said the power was snapped across the landlocked state. US President Donald Trump reportedly said that he would visit the stricken areas on March 6. Trump added that the nation stands with solidarity and prayers with every family that was affected. He further added that the nation will help them recover and rebuild.

READ: Huge Flashes Of Lightning As Tornado Hits Nashville

READ: Disaster: Tornadoes Shred 40 Buildings Around Nashville