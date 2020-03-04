The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

US: Tornadoes Rips Though Tennessee Killing 25, Power Lines Disrupted

US News

Catastrophic storms and at least one tornado ripped through central Tennessee claiming 24 lives and devastating hundreds of buildings in the early morning

Written By Sounak Mitra | Mumbai | Updated On:
US

Catastrophic storms and one tornado ripped through central Tennessee, US claiming 24 lives and destroying hundreds of buildings in the early morning on March 3. Governor Bill Lee reportedly spoke to the media and said that "it is hearbreaking" and a "tragic day in the state." According to the international media reports, the National Weather Service said that the initial surveys indicated EF-3 tornado damaging  East Nashville, Nashville's Donelson neigborhood and in Mt. Juliet, a small town situated about 20 miles east of Nashville. 

READ: Six Put Under Observation For Attending Noida Coronavirus Patient's Party Test Negative

18 dead in Putnam county

The Metro Nashville Police Department reportedly said that a couple was among the victims who was hit by debris just after they left the Attaboy Lounge, an East Nashville cocktail bar where one of them worked. The victims were identified as Michael Dolfini, 36 and his girlfriend  Albree Sexton, 33.  The Tennessee Emergency Management Authority purportedly said that 18 people were confirmed dead in Putnam County, three in Wilson County, two in Davidson County and one in Benton County as of March 3. 

READ: Pastor Of Tornado-damaged Nashville Church Looks To Recovery

Hours after the devastating storm hit the region, the rescue officials thoroughly searched through the piles of rubbles for survivors. The volunteers started their cleaning services at multiple homes, restaurants, and churches. According to the reports, the residents ran for their lives as their homes were ravaged by the devastating storms.

The officials said the power was snapped across the landlocked state. US President Donald Trump reportedly said that he would visit the stricken areas on March 6. Trump added that the nation stands with solidarity and prayers with every family that was affected. He further added that the nation will help them recover and rebuild.

 READ: Huge Flashes Of Lightning As Tornado Hits Nashville

READ: Disaster: Tornadoes Shred 40 Buildings Around Nashville

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Coronavirus
QUESTIONS ON CORONAVIRUS ANSWERED
Babul Supriyo
SUPRIYO: MAMATA SHOULD BE IGNORED
Govt
100 DAYS TO SELF-REGULATE CONTENT
Poonam Yadav
TACKLING POONAM YADAV WILL BE KEY
Brad Pitt
BRAD MADE FRIENDS REUNION HAPPEN
Kepa
KEPA PRODUCES TRIPLE SAVE