US Town Shuts Down Entirely As Its Only Clerk Quits Job After Being Denied Leave

No doubt that the 9am to 5pm workday can get hectic for anyone with a six-day work week, or for that matter even for someone doing a five-day work week and working overtime, and at some point every individual requires a substantial break from their hectic schedules. However, it can get extremely stressful if one is unable to take even a short break in cases where is workforce shortage. A clerk from Passadumkeag town in Maine, US resigned and the irony is that because of this resignation, the town has been shut down, the news of this incident has gone viral.

Christen Bouchard joined as the town clerk of Passadumkeag in September 2020 while her first duty was to supervise the November 2020 election, for which she received training, according to Bangor Daily News. Before she resigned last month, she served as the deputy treasurer and was in charge of licencing pets, registering vehicles, maintaining vital records, and liaising with the state Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife for the town of Passadumkeag.

Why did Christen Bouchard resign?

According to Bangor Daily News, Bouchard resigned on April 7, when the board in charge of town management refused to let her take a two-week vacation because there wouldn’t be anyone to take over during her temporary absence, she said. Her resignation indicated that the town of Passadumkeag, located about 30 miles north of Bangor, effectively remains entirely locked down until further notice because it does not have a town clerk, code enforcement officer, assessor, or animal control, officer. Moreover, one of two School Administrative Unit 31 board of director seats for Passadumkeag in the US is also vacant.

As per Bangor Daily News, the town is now unable to provide vehicle registrations, inspect homes or businesses, or assess properties. Moreover, there will be no response to reports about rabid or abused animals, and its office has been closed to the public since April 21. “Please call the office before heading out to do any business here as there are no designated hours of operation now,” read the notice issued on April 19.

Another employee, treasurer Barbara Boyer said that the town has been advertising for positions in the Lincoln News, which first reported about the vacancies. Moreover, “The market right now for qualified employees that are looking to work part time is very difficult,” Boyer added, citing Passadumkeag’s small population of about 350 residents. She also stated that they are trying every possible way that can keep everything going. Further, she referred questions to the board of selectmen.

Image: Shutterstock